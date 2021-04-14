© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

After Recent Series Of Mass Shootings, What Will It Take To Finally Enact Gun Control?

Published April 13, 2021 at 7:48 AM PDT
March_for_Our_Lives_24_March_2018_in_Pittsburgh,_Pennsylvania_-_001.jpeg
TheNoxid
/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/9602574@N02/27123239948/
March for Our Lives protest on March 24, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the surge in gun violence during the pandemic. While there wasn't a single high-profile public mass shooting in 2020, nearly 20,000 people were killed from gun violence, the most in at least two decades, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

As the nation is now reeling from several back-to-back mass shootings over the last month, President Biden has announced new steps to address gun violence, including a crackdown on “ghost guns." What will it take for the Senate to pass the latest gun control bills enforcing universal background checks and a ban on assault rifles?

Guests:

Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian's Guns and Lies in America project

Jennifer Mascia, news writer at The Trace, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to reporting on gun violence

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: 2020 gun violence: Even with fewer mass shootings, last year was deadliest in decades

The Guardian, Abené Clayton and Lois Beckett: Everything about America’s gun debate is wrong – here’s why

Team Trace, Jennifer Mascia: Biden's ATF Pick Is an Agency Veteran With an Eye Toward Reform

Team Trace, Jennifer Mascia: Will Senate Dems Add an Assault Weapons Ban to Their Gun Reform Push?

The New York Times, Annie Karni: Biden Takes Initial Steps to Address Gun Violence

USA Today: Atlanta, Colorado mass shootings expose lax gun laws, loopholes

Tags

Your Callgun controlgun legislationmass shootingsgun safetygun reform
Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar