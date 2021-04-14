After Recent Series Of Mass Shootings, What Will It Take To Finally Enact Gun Control?
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the surge in gun violence during the pandemic. While there wasn't a single high-profile public mass shooting in 2020, nearly 20,000 people were killed from gun violence, the most in at least two decades, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
As the nation is now reeling from several back-to-back mass shootings over the last month, President Biden has announced new steps to address gun violence, including a crackdown on “ghost guns." What will it take for the Senate to pass the latest gun control bills enforcing universal background checks and a ban on assault rifles?
Guests:
Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian's Guns and Lies in America project
Jennifer Mascia, news writer at The Trace, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to reporting on gun violence
