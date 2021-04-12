© 2021
Your Call

One Planet: The SF International Film Festival & The High Cost Of Cheap Fish

Published April 12, 2021 at 12:17 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing this year’s International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco. There will be 18 virtual days of ocean-focused, independent films from from April 15 - May 2. Themes include coastal communities, restoration and conservation, shark conservation, whales, and more.

We'll discuss Fish & Men, a documentary about the high cost of cheap fish in the modern US seafood economy and the dire consequences on five specific fish species. An estimated 91 percent of fish are imported, which amounts to six billion tons. If you eat fish, do you know where it comes from and if it was tested for chemicals or antibiotics? What impact is this having on local fishing communities around the globe?

Guests:

Darby Duffin, documentary filmmaker and co-director of the award winning documentary Fish & Men

Adam Jones, filmmaker and co-director of Fish & Men

Ana Blanco, executive director of The San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival

Web Resources:

Fish and Men

International Film Festival

