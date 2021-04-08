Vaccine Eligibility Opens To All Adults This Month Amid Concern Over COVID-19 Cases & Variants Rising

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what we're learning about COVID vaccine efficacy rates, transmission among vaccinated people, how long immunity may last, and concerns about a new surge of variants.

Later in the show, we'll take your questions about getting vaccinated. According to California’s vaccine dashboard, more than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered. Starting April 15, all Californians over 16 will be eligible to get vaccinated. This week, President Biden also moved up his deadline for states to make every American adult eligible by April 19. Roughly 64 million people in the US are now fully vaccinated. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF / San Francisco General Hospital

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

