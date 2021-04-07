The Moms Of Magnolia Street & The Fight For Affordable Housing In Oakland

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing The Moms of Magnolia Street, an NBC Bay Area docuseries that follows the journey of a group of working unhoused mothers, known as Moms 4 Housing, who occupied a vacant, corporate-owned home in West Oakland in November 2019.

They were forcefully evicted less than two months later. The series examines the historical forces that set the stage for our current housing crisis, homelessness, and inequality. The moms say it’s time to reclaim housing for the community from speculators and profiteers.

Guests:

Sean Meyers, Digital Special Producer for NBC Bay Area, co-writer and producer of "The Moms of Magnolia Street"

Dominique Walker, Moms 4 Housing mom and organizer featured in the docuseries

Web Resources:

Watch the four-part series here: The Moms of Magnolia Street Documentary

The California Sunday Magazine, Julian Brave NoiseCat: The House on Magnolia Street How a group of homeless mothers took on a housing crisis

The Guardian, Sam Levin: 'We're being pushed out': the displacement of black Oakland