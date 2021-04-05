On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we're discussing the movement to Stop Line 3, a proposed pipeline expansion to bring nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin. Native activists and their supporters say the pipeline would violate the treaty rights of Anishinaabe peoples and nations in its path. Wild rice, a centerpiece of Anishinaabe culture, grows in numerous watersheds Line 3 seeks to cross.

Guest:

Tara Houska, tribal attorney, founder of the Giniw Collective, and co-founder of Not Your Mascots

Web Resources:

The Guardian: 'It's cultural genocide': inside the fight to stop a pipeline on tribal lands

Stop Line 3