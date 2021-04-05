© 2021
One Planet: This Year's Bay Nature Local Heroes Are Making The Outdoors Inclusive & Preserving Endangered Habitats

Published April 5, 2021 at 9:07 AM PDT
Screen-Shot-2021-03-17-at-1.25.55-PM-5eBu41.tmp_.png
Pacific Sun
/
The 2021 Bay Nature Local Hero Awards

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are speaking with two of the winners of this year’s Bay Nature's Local Hero Awards. Since 2011, the Bay Nature Institute has honored remarkable activists, environmental educators, and up-and-coming young conservationists. How are environmental activists and conservationists improving their communities and what can we learn from them?

Guests:

Emma Lewis, natural resource specialist for the City of South San Francisco's Parks and Recreation Department

José G. González, founder of Latino Outdoors

Web Resources:

Bay Nature: Meet José González

Bay Nature: Meet Emma Lewis, Bay Nature’s 2021 Young Leader

Bay Nature’s 2021 Local Hero Awards

THE SIX FIFTY: Our better nature: Six ideas to diversify the outdoors by including more Latinx people
Latino Outdoors

