California’s Unemployment Crisis: Fraud, Frozen Accounts & A Backlog Of Unpaid Claims

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing problems with California’s Employment Development Department (EDD). People have reported problems with the EDD’s call center, website and state-issued Bank of America unemployment debit cards.

State labor officials suspect there have been up to $31 billion in fraudulent claims. Meanwhile, at least one million Californians are still waiting for their payments and the state has run out of unemployment money. Why has the EDD system failed and what needs to change?

Guest:

Lauren Hepler, reporter for CalMatters covering California's economy

