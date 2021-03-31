© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

California’s Unemployment Crisis: Fraud, Frozen Accounts & A Backlog Of Unpaid Claims

Published March 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM PDT
6066993_033120-kfsn-6p-unemployment-vid.jpeg
ABC7News
/
Creative Commons
Californians have reported numerous problems receiving their unemployment benefits through the state's Employment Development Department (EDD).

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing problems with California’s Employment Development Department (EDD). People have reported problems with the EDD’s call center, website and state-issued Bank of America unemployment debit cards.

State labor officials suspect there have been up to $31 billion in fraudulent claims. Meanwhile, at least one million Californians are still waiting for their payments and the state has run out of unemployment money. Why has the EDD system failed and what needs to change?

Guest:

Lauren Hepler, reporter for CalMatters covering California's economy

Web Resources:

CalMatters, Lauren Hepler: Is California blowing it on unemployment reform?

CalMatters, Lauren Hepler: California's unemployment crisis, explained

CalMatters, Lauren Hepler: EDD, Bank of America make millions on unemployment

SF Chronicle, Carolyn Said: Getting EDD benefits can be a nightmare. It's a nightmare for the agent helping, too

Bloomberg, Olivia Rockeman & Reade Pickert: The U.S. Unemployment System Is Plagued by $63 Billion in Fraud and Dysfunction

Tags

Your CallCalifornia unemploymentunemployment benefitsEDDjobless claims
Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar