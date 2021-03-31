© 2021
Your Call

California COVID Vaccine Update: All Californians 50 & Older Are Now Eligible

Published March 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM PDT
Novavax vaccine and COVID-19 vaccination record card.

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. All Californians ages 50 and older are eligible to get the vaccine as of today, April 1. Eligibility will be expanded to all Californians ages 16 and older starting April 15.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 18 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Around 30 percent of Californians have now received at least one dose. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

Web Resources:

Find out if it’s your turn to get the vaccine / or call: 833-422-4255

California Vaccine Spotter

Office of Governor Gavin Newsom: State Expands Vaccine Eligibility to 50+ Californians Starting April 1 and All Individuals 16+ on April 15 Based on Expected Supply Increases

Stat News, Helen Branswell: 'Real world' study shows Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective

CalMatters, Emily Hoeven: Is a fourth coronavirus wave coming for California?

Your CallCOVID-19 vaccinecalifornia vaccine rolloutmass vaccination
Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
