KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 2, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of July of 2025

July 2 is the 183rd day of the year

182 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until autumn begins

This date marks the halfway point of the year.

In common years, the midpoint of the year occurs at noon on this date,

while in leap years, it occurs at midnight, at start of the day

Sunrise at 5:52:20 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:38 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.

the first high tide will be at 4:30 am at 3.97 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:42 am at 1.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:36 pm at 5.48 feet

The Moon: is currently 47.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the first First Quarter Moon This afternoon at 12:30 pm

Today is....

NATIONAL WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER DAY

Freedom From Fear of Speaking Day

I Forgot Day

Made in the USA Day

National Anisette Day

Special Recreation for the Disabled Day

World Sports Journalists Day

World UFO Day

Today is also....

Flag Day (Curaçao)

Palio di Provenzano (Siena, Italy)

Police Day (Azerbaijan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....

1492 – Elizabeth Tudor, English daughter of Henry VII of England (died 1495)

1877 – Hermann Hesse, German-born Swiss poet, novelist, and painter, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1962)

1877 – Rinaldo Cuneo, American artist ("the painter of San Francisco") (died 1939)

1908 – Thurgood Marshall, American lawyer and civil rights activist, 32nd Solicitor General of the United States, and former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (died 1993)

1910 – Earl Robinson, American composer (Ballad for Americans; Preamble to Peace), and folk music singer-songwriter ("Joe Hill"'; "Black and White"), born in Seattle, Washington (d. 1991)

1914 – Frederick Fennell, American conductor and educator (died 2004)

1925 – Medgar Evers, American soldier and activist (died 1963)

1925 – Patrice Lumumba, Congolese politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (died 1961)

1929 – Imelda Marcos, Filipino politician; 10th First Lady of the Philippines

1930 – Ahmad Jamal, American jazz musician (died 2023)

1930 – Carlos Menem, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 50th President of Argentina (died 2021)

1932 – Dave Thomas, American businessman and philanthropist, founded Wendy's (died 2002)

1939 – John H. Sununu, American engineer and politician, 14th White House Chief of Staff

1939 – Paul Williams, American baritone singer and choreographer (The Temptations - Cloud Nine), born in Birmingham, Alabama (d. 1973)

1942 – Vicente Fox, Mexican businessman and politician, 35th President of Mexico

1947 – Larry David, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Greg Brown, American musician

1949 – Roy Bittan, American rock piano and accordion player (E Street Band), sometimes referred to as "The Professor", born in Queens, New York

1956 – Jerry Hall, American model and actress

1964 – Jose Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player and mixed martial artist

1964 – Ozzie Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player, coach, and manager

1986 – Lindsay Lohan, American actress and singer

1990 – Margot Robbie, Australian actress and producer

....and on this day in history....

1698 – Thomas Savery patents the first steam engine.

1723 – Bach's Magnificat is first performed.

1839 – Twenty miles off the coast of Cuba, 53 kidnapped Africans led by Joseph Cinqué mutiny and take over the slave ship Amistad.

1890 – The U.S. Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act.

1897 – British-Italian engineer Guglielmo Marconi obtains a patent for radio in London.

1900 – An airship designed and constructed by Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin of Germany made its first flight on Lake Constance near Friedrichshafen.

1900 – Jean Sibelius' Finlandia receives its première performance in Helsinki with the Helsinki Philharmonic Society conducted by Robert Kajanus.

1937 – Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan are last heard from over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first equatorial round-the-world flight.

1962 – The first Walmart store, then known as Wal-Mart, opens for business in Rogers, Arkansas.

1964 – Civil rights movement: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964 meant to prohibit segregation in public places.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is elected the first President of México from an opposition party, the Partido Acción Nacional, after more than 70 years of continuous rule by the Partido Revolucionario Institucional.

2005 – The Live 8 benefit concerts takes place in the G8 states and in South Africa. More than 1,000 musicians perform and are broadcast on 182 television networks and 2,000 radio networks.

2013 – The International Astronomical Union names Pluto's fourth and fifth moons, Kerberos and Styx.