Almanac - Tuesday April 15, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 15th of April of 2025
April 15 is the 105th day of the year
260 days remain until the end of the year.
Sunrise at 6:33:37 am
and sunset will be at 7:46:48 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:10:12 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 58.5°F
The first high tide was early this morning at 12:06 am at 5.64
The first low tide will be at 7:02 am at -0.2 feet
The next high tide at 1:55 pm at 4.24 feet
and the final low tide this evening will be at 6:37 pm at 2.69 feet
The Moon is currently 94.5% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 20th of April of 2025 at 6:36 pm
Today is….
National American Sign Language Day
National Glazed Spiral Ham Day
Today is also….
Father Damien Day in Hawaii
Hillsborough Disaster Memorial in Liverpool, England
Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year in India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (d. 1519)
1469 – Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (d. 1539)
1843 – Henry James, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1916)
1858 – Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (d. 1917)
1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (d. 1979)
1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (d. 1983)
1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1971)
1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (d. 1937)
1904 – Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1948)
1912 – Kim Il Sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 1994)
1915 – Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (d. 2012)
1916 – Alfred S. Bloomingdale, American businessman (d. 1982)
1917 – Hans Conried, American actor (d. 1982)
1920 – Thomas Szasz, Hungarian-American psychiatrist and academic (d. 2012)
1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (d. 1987)
1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (d. 2016)
1933 – Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (d. 2018)
1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (d. 1995)
1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (d. 2020)
1942 – Kenneth Lay, American businessman and criminal (d. 2006)
1944 – Dave Edmunds, Welsh singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1947 – Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, American screenwriter and producer
1949 – Alla Pugacheva, Russian singer-songwriter and actress
1951 – Heloise, American journalist and author
1955 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (d. 1997)
1965 – Linda Perry, American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer
1966 – Samantha Fox, English singer-songwriter and actress
1978 – Tim Corcoran, American baseball player
1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1990 – Emma Watson, English actress
….and on this day in history…..
1755 – Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.
1817 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc found the American School for the Deaf (then called the Connecticut Asylum for the Education and Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons), the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut
1892 – The General Electric Company is formed.
1896 – Closing ceremony of the Games of the I Olympiad in Athens, Greece.
1922 – U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming introduces a resolution calling for an investigation of a secret land deal, which leads to the discovery of the Teapot Dome scandal.
1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.
1947 – Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.
1955 – McDonald's restaurant dates its founding to the opening of a franchised restaurant by Ray Kroc, in Des Plaines, Illinois.
1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.