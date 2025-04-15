Almanac - Tuesday April 15, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 15th of April of 2025

April 15 is the 105th day of the year

260 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:33:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:46:48 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:12 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 58.5°F

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:06 am at 5.64

The first low tide will be at 7:02 am at -0.2 feet

The next high tide at 1:55 pm at 4.24 feet

and the final low tide this evening will be at 6:37 pm at 2.69 feet

The Moon is currently 94.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 20th of April of 2025 at 6:36 pm

Today is….

Anime Day

Holy Tuesday

Income Tax Pay Day

Jackie Robinson Day

McDonald's Day

Microvolunteering Day

National American Sign Language Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National Laundry Day

National Library Workers Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

Take a Wild Guess Day

Titanic Remembrance Day

World Art Day

On This Day in History

Today is also….

Day of the Sun in North Korea

Father Damien Day in Hawaii

Hillsborough Disaster Memorial in Liverpool, England

Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year in India

Universal Day of Culture

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (d. 1519)

1469 – Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (d. 1539)

1843 – Henry James, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1916)

1858 – Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (d. 1917)

1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (d. 1979)

1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (d. 1983)

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1971)

1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (d. 1937)

1904 – Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1948)

1912 – Kim Il Sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 1994)

1915 – Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (d. 2012)

1916 – Alfred S. Bloomingdale, American businessman (d. 1982)

1917 – Hans Conried, American actor (d. 1982)

1920 – Thomas Szasz, Hungarian-American psychiatrist and academic (d. 2012)

1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (d. 1987)

1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (d. 2016)

1933 – Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (d. 2018)

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (d. 1995)

1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (d. 2020)

1942 – Kenneth Lay, American businessman and criminal (d. 2006)

1944 – Dave Edmunds, Welsh singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, American screenwriter and producer

1949 – Alla Pugacheva, Russian singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Heloise, American journalist and author

1955 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (d. 1997)

1965 – Linda Perry, American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer

1966 – Samantha Fox, English singer-songwriter and actress

1978 – Tim Corcoran, American baseball player

1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1990 – Emma Watson, English actress

….and on this day in history…..

1755 – Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.

1817 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc found the American School for the Deaf (then called the Connecticut Asylum for the Education and Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons), the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut

1892 – The General Electric Company is formed.

1896 – Closing ceremony of the Games of the I Olympiad in Athens, Greece.

1922 – U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming introduces a resolution calling for an investigation of a secret land deal, which leads to the discovery of the Teapot Dome scandal.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1947 – Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.

1955 – McDonald's restaurant dates its founding to the opening of a franchised restaurant by Ray Kroc, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.