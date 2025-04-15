© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday April 15, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:25 AM PDT
Goma
Rodrigo Erices r.erices01
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Goma

Today is Tuesday, the 15th of April of 2025

April 15 is the 105th day of the year

260 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:33:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:46:48 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:12 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 58.5°F

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:06 am at 5.64

The first low tide will be at 7:02 am at -0.2 feet

The next high tide at 1:55 pm at 4.24 feet

and the final low tide this evening will be at 6:37 pm at 2.69 feet

The Moon is currently 94.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 20th of April of 2025 at 6:36 pm

Today is….

Anime Day

Holy Tuesday

Income Tax Pay Day

Jackie Robinson Day

McDonald's Day

Microvolunteering Day

National American Sign Language Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National Laundry Day

National Library Workers Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

Take a Wild Guess Day

Titanic Remembrance Day

World Art Day

On This Day in History

Today is also….

Day of the Sun in North Korea

Father Damien Day in Hawaii

Hillsborough Disaster Memorial in Liverpool, England

Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year in India

Universal Day of Culture

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1452Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (d. 1519)

1469Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (d. 1539)

1843Henry James, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1916)

1858Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (d. 1917)

1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (d. 1979)

1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (d. 1983)

1894Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1971)

1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (d. 1937)

1904Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1948)

1912 – Kim Il Sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 1994)

1915Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (d. 2012)

1916Alfred S. Bloomingdale, American businessman (d. 1982)

1917Hans Conried, American actor (d. 1982)

1920 – Thomas Szasz, Hungarian-American psychiatrist and academic (d. 2012)

1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (d. 1987)

1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (d. 2016)

1933Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (d. 2018)

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (d. 1995)

1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (d. 2020)

1942 – Kenneth Lay, American businessman and criminal (d. 2006)

1944Dave Edmunds, Welsh singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, American screenwriter and producer

1949Alla Pugacheva, Russian singer-songwriter and actress

1951Heloise, American journalist and author

1955Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (d. 1997)

1965 – Linda Perry, American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer

1966Samantha Fox, English singer-songwriter and actress

1978 – Tim Corcoran, American baseball player

1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1990Emma Watson, English actress

….and on this day in history…..

1755Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.

1817Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc found the American School for the Deaf (then called the Connecticut Asylum for the Education and Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons), the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut

1892 – The General Electric Company is formed.

1896 – Closing ceremony of the Games of the I Olympiad in Athens, Greece.

1922 – U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming introduces a resolution calling for an investigation of a secret land deal, which leads to the discovery of the Teapot Dome scandal.

1923Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1947Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.

1955McDonald's restaurant dates its founding to the opening of a franchised restaurant by Ray Kroc, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance