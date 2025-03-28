Almanac - Friday March 28, 2025

Today is Friday, the 28th of March of 2025,

March 28 is the 87th day of the year

278 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 7:00:03 am

and sunset will be at 7:30:19 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:11

the first low tide will be at 4:33 am at 0.72 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:39 am at 5.73 feet

The next low tide at 4:49 pm at 0.01 feet

The final high tide of the day will be at tonight at 11:11 am at 5.86 feet

We’ll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse Tomorrow Saturday the29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

On March 28th, 1931, the National Woman's Party (NWP) announced that 83% of the Cotton-Textile Institute had complied with its request to stop employing women for night work, a significant step in advocating for women's labor rights.

Born on this day, March 28, 1886 (d.1982) – Clara Lemlich, Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909

Today is….

Children's Picture Book Day

Eat an Edy's Pie Day

National Black Forest Cake Day

National Hot Tub Day

National Something On a Stick Day

No Homework Day

Respect Your Cat Day

Weed Appreciation Day

Today is also….

Serfs Emancipation Day (Tibet)

Teachers' Day (Czech Republic and Slovakia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You also share your special day with….

1515 – Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)

1613 – Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688)

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)

1890 – Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)

1902 – Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)

1903 – Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)

1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)

1905 – Marlin Perkins, American zoologist and television host (d. 1986)

1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)

1909 – Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)

1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)

1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)

1914 – Edmund Muskie, American politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)

1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)

1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)

1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)

1924 – Freddie Bartholomew, American actor (d. 1992)

1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)

1928 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017)

1934 – Laurie Taitt, Guyanese-English hurdler (d. 2006)

1936 – Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020)

1944 – Rick Barry, American basketball player

1944 – Ken Howard, American actor (d. 2016)

1945 – Rodrigo Duterte, Filipino politician, 16th President of the Philippines

1948 – Janice Lynde, American actress

1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress

1955 – Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress

1959 – Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica

1960 – José Maria Neves, Cape Verdeian politician,

1964 – Karen Lumley, English politician (d. 2023)

1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)

1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author

1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress

1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress

1986 – J-Kwon, American rapper

1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model

1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player

1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player

2004 – Anna Shcherbakova, Russian figure skater

Also on this day in history….

1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.

2006 – At least one million union members, students and unemployed take to the streets in France in protest at the government's proposed First Employment Contract law.