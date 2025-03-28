© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday March 28, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:22 AM PDT
Jim Barnes
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today is Friday, the 28th of March of 2025,

March 28 is the 87th day of the year

278 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 7:00:03 am

and sunset will be at 7:30:19 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:11

the first low tide will be at 4:33 am at 0.72 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:39 am at 5.73 feet

The next low tide at 4:49 pm at 0.01 feet

The final high tide of the day will be at tonight at 11:11 am at 5.86 feet

We’ll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse Tomorrow Saturday the29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

On March 28th, 1931, the National Woman's Party (NWP) announced that 83% of the Cotton-Textile Institute had complied with its request to stop employing women for night work, a significant step in advocating for women's labor rights.

Born on this day, March 28, 1886 (d.1982) – Clara Lemlich, Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909

Today is….

Children's Picture Book Day

Eat an Edy's Pie Day

National Black Forest Cake Day

National Hot Tub Day

National Something On a Stick Day

No Homework Day

Respect Your Cat Day

Weed Appreciation Day

Today is also….

Serfs Emancipation Day (Tibet)

Teachers' Day (Czech Republic and Slovakia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You also share your special day with….

1515Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)

1613Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688)

1868Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)

1890Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)

1902Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)

1903Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)

1904Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)

1905 – Marlin Perkins, American zoologist and television host (d. 1986)

1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)

1909Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)

1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)

1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)

1914 – Edmund Muskie, American politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)

1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)

1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)

1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)

1924Freddie Bartholomew, American actor (d. 1992)

1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)

1928Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017)

1934Laurie Taitt, Guyanese-English hurdler (d. 2006)

1936Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020)

1944Rick Barry, American basketball player

1944 – Ken Howard, American actor (d. 2016)

1945Rodrigo Duterte, Filipino politician, 16th President of the Philippines

1948Janice Lynde, American actress

1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress

1955Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress

1959Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica

1960José Maria Neves, Cape Verdeian politician,

1964Karen Lumley, English politician (d. 2023)

1968Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)

1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author

1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress

1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress

1986 – J-Kwon, American rapper

1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model

1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player

1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player

2004Anna Shcherbakova, Russian figure skater

Also on this day in history….

1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.

2006 – At least one million union members, students and unemployed take to the streets in France in protest at the government's proposed First Employment Contract law.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
