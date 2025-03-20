Almanac - Thursday March 20, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 20th of March of 2025

March 20 is the 79th day of the year

286 days remain until the end of the year

92 days until summer begins

Spring begins today

Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere occurred this morning Thursday, March 20, 2025, 2:01 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:12:15 am

and sunset will be at 7:22:57 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:17:36 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F (debatable!)

The first high tide will be at 2:26 am at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:48 am at 0.57 feet

The next high tide at 5:18 pm at 3.68 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:28 pm.

The Moon is currently 69% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Saturday the 22nd of March of 2025 at 4:30 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

March 20, 1852 – Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin is published and becomes the best-selling book of the 19th century

1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include….

1915 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)

1918 – Marian McPartland, English-American pianist and composer (d. 2013)

March 20, 1920 (1997) – Pamela Harriman, devoted herself to Democratic Party politics and fund raising after death of husband Averell, first woman to be named Ambassador to France (1993) where she used her social skills to be a facilitator and build good relationships with the media and local power structure

March 20, 1925 (2018) – Romana Acosta Bañuelos, the thirty-fourth Treasurer of the United States, where she served from 1971 to 1974 as the first Hispanic in that role, owner of a multimillion-dollar business, Ramona’s Mexican Food Products, Inc.

Today is…..

The First Day of Spring

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Alien Abduction Day

Atheist Pride Day

Bibliomania Day

Companies That Care Day

Crawfish Cravers Awareness Day

Great American Meatout

Hufflepuff Pride Day

International Astrology Day

International Earth Day

National Bock Beer Day

National Jump Out! Day

National Kiss Your Fiancé Day

National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Ravioli Day

Naw-Rúz, Persian New Year

Oranges and Lemons Day

Ostara

Proposal Day!

Snowman Burning

Won't You Be My Neighbor Day

World Day of Theater for Children and Young People

World Frog Day

World Sparrow Day

World Storytelling Day

NATIONAL FARM RESCUER DAY

NATIONAL SPRAY TANNING DAY

NATIONAL NATIVE HIV/AIDS AWARENESS DAY

Today is also….

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tunisia from France in 1956.

International Day of Happiness (United Nations)

International Francophonie Day (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie),

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You also share your special day with....



...also on this day in history....

1616 – Sir Walter Raleigh is freed from the Tower of London after 13 years of imprisonment.

1854 – The Republican Party of the United States is organized in Ripon, Wisconsin

1888 – The premiere of the very first Romani language operetta is staged in Moscow, Russia.

1896 – With the approval of Emperor Guangxu, the Qing dynasty post office is opened, marking the beginning of a postal service in China.

1916 – Albert Einstein submits his paper, "The Foundation of the General Theory of Relativity", which establishes his general theory of relativity, to the journal Annalen der Physik.

1923 – The Arts Club of Chicago hosts the opening of Pablo Picasso's first United States showing, entitled Original Drawings by Pablo Picasso, becoming an early proponent of modern art in the United States.

1948 – With a Musicians Union ban lifted, the first telecasts of classical music in the United States, under Eugene Ormandy and Arturo Toscanini, are given on CBS and NBC.

1956 – Tunisia gains independence from France.

1987 – The Food and Drug Administration approves the anti-AIDS drug, AZT.

1990 – Ferdinand Marcos's widow, Imelda Marcos, goes on trial for bribery, embezzlement, and racketeering.

1999 – Legoland California, the first Legoland outside of Europe, opens in Carlsbad, California, US.

2000 – Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, a former Black Panther once known as H. Rap Brown, is captured after murdering Georgia sheriff's deputy Ricky Kinchen and critically wounding Deputy Aldranon English.

2010 – Eyjafjallajökull (A-yah-fyah-lah-yo-kool) in Iceland begins eruptions that would last for three months, heavily disrupting air travel in Europe.

2015 – A Solar eclipse, equinox, and a supermoon all occur on the same day.



