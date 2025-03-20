Almanac - Thursday March 20, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 20th of March of 2025
March 20 is the 79th day of the year
286 days remain until the end of the year
92 days until summer begins
Spring begins today
Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere occurred this morning Thursday, March 20, 2025, 2:01 AM Pacific Time
Sunrise at 7:12:15 am
and sunset will be at 7:22:57 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:17:36 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F (debatable!)
The first high tide will be at 2:26 am at 5.35 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:48 am at 0.57 feet
The next high tide at 5:18 pm at 3.68 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:28 pm.
The Moon is currently 69% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Saturday the 22nd of March of 2025 at 4:30 am
On this day in Women’s Herstory….
March 20, 1852 – Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin is published and becomes the best-selling book of the 19th century
1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Women’s Herstory birthdays today include….
1915 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)
1918 – Marian McPartland, English-American pianist and composer (d. 2013)
March 20, 1920 (1997) – Pamela Harriman, devoted herself to Democratic Party politics and fund raising after death of husband Averell, first woman to be named Ambassador to France (1993) where she used her social skills to be a facilitator and build good relationships with the media and local power structure
March 20, 1925 (2018) – Romana Acosta Bañuelos, the thirty-fourth Treasurer of the United States, where she served from 1971 to 1974 as the first Hispanic in that role, owner of a multimillion-dollar business, Ramona’s Mexican Food Products, Inc.
Today is…..
Crawfish Cravers Awareness Day
National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Naw-Rúz, Persian New Year
World Day of Theater for Children and Young People
NATIONAL NATIVE HIV/AIDS AWARENESS DAY
Today is also….
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tunisia from France in 1956.
International Day of Happiness (United Nations)
International Francophonie Day (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie),
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You also share your special day with....
- 43 BC – Ovid, Roman poet (d. 17)
- 1469 – Cecily of York (d. 1507)
- 1612 – Anne Bradstreet, Puritan American poet (d. 1672)
- 1828 – Henrik Ibsen, Norwegian poet, playwright, and director (d. 1906)
- 1888 – Amanda Clement, American baseball player, umpire, and educator (d. 1971)
- 1894 – Amalie Sara Colquhoun, Australian landscape and portrait painter (d. 1974)
- 1900 – Amelia Chopitea Villa, Bolivia's first female physician (d. 1942)
- 1904 – B. F. Skinner, American psychologist and author (d. 1990)
- 1906 – Ozzie Nelson, American actor and bandleader (d. 1975)
- 1908 – Michael Redgrave, English actor and director (d. 1985)
- 1909 – Elisabeth Geleerd, Dutch-American psychoanalyst (d. 1969)
- 1915 – Sviatoslav Richter, Ukrainian pianist and composer (d. 1997)
- 1915 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)
- 1917 – Vera Lynn, English singer, songwriter and actress (d. 2020)
- 1918 – Jack Barry, American game show host and producer, co-founded Barry & Enright Productions (d. 1984)
- 1918 – Marian McPartland, English-American pianist and composer (d. 2013)
- 1920 – Pamela Harriman, English-American diplomat, 58th United States Ambassador to France (d. 1997)
- 1920 – Rosemary Timperley, English author and screenwriter (d. 1988)
- 1922 – Ray Goulding, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1990)
- 1922 – Carl Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2020)
- 1925 – John Ehrlichman, American lawyer, 12th White House Counsel (d. 1999)
- 1928 – Fred Rogers, American television host and producer (d. 2003)
- 1934 – Willie Brown, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 41st Mayor of San Francisco
- 1934 – David Malouf, Australian author and playwright
- 1935 – Bettye Washington Greene, American chemist (d. 1995)
- 1936 – Lee "Scratch" Perry, Jamaican singer, songwriter, music producer, and inventor (d. 2021)
- 1937 – Lois Lowry, American author
- 1937 – Jerry Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2008)
- 1944 – Camille Cosby, American author, producer, and philanthropist
- 1954 – Liana Kanelli, Greek journalist and politician
- 1955 – Nina Kiriki Hoffman, American author
- 1955 – Mariya Takeuchi, Japanese singer-songwriter
- 1956 – Catherine Ashton, English politician, Vice-President of the European Commission
- 1956 – Anne Donahue, American lawyer and politician
- 1957 – Spike Lee, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
- 1959 – Mary Roach, American author
- 1961 – Ingrid Arndt-Brauer, German politician
- 1961 – Sara Wheeler, English author and journalist
- 1963 – Yelena Romanova, Russian runner (d. 2007)
- 1964 – Natacha Atlas, Belgian singer-songwriter
- 1965 – William Dalrymple, Scottish historian and author
- 1969 – Yvette Cooper, English economist and politician, former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- 1972 – Cristel Vahtra, Estonian skier
- 1973 – Natalya Khrushcheleva, Russian runner
- 1980 – Michelle Snow, American basketball player
- 1983 – Carolina Padrón, Venezuelan journalist
- 1983 – Jenni Vartiainen, Finnish singer
- 1984 – IJustine, American YouTuber
- 2003 – Cooper Hoffman, American actor
...also on this day in history....
1616 – Sir Walter Raleigh is freed from the Tower of London after 13 years of imprisonment.
1854 – The Republican Party of the United States is organized in Ripon, Wisconsin
1888 – The premiere of the very first Romani language operetta is staged in Moscow, Russia.
1896 – With the approval of Emperor Guangxu, the Qing dynasty post office is opened, marking the beginning of a postal service in China.
1916 – Albert Einstein submits his paper, "The Foundation of the General Theory of Relativity", which establishes his general theory of relativity, to the journal Annalen der Physik.
1923 – The Arts Club of Chicago hosts the opening of Pablo Picasso's first United States showing, entitled Original Drawings by Pablo Picasso, becoming an early proponent of modern art in the United States.
1948 – With a Musicians Union ban lifted, the first telecasts of classical music in the United States, under Eugene Ormandy and Arturo Toscanini, are given on CBS and NBC.
1956 – Tunisia gains independence from France.
1987 – The Food and Drug Administration approves the anti-AIDS drug, AZT.
1990 – Ferdinand Marcos's widow, Imelda Marcos, goes on trial for bribery, embezzlement, and racketeering.
1999 – Legoland California, the first Legoland outside of Europe, opens in Carlsbad, California, US.
2000 – Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, a former Black Panther once known as H. Rap Brown, is captured after murdering Georgia sheriff's deputy Ricky Kinchen and critically wounding Deputy Aldranon English.
2010 – Eyjafjallajökull (A-yah-fyah-lah-yo-kool) in Iceland begins eruptions that would last for three months, heavily disrupting air travel in Europe.
2015 – A Solar eclipse, equinox, and a supermoon all occur on the same day.