Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday March 17, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:54 AM PDT
St Patricks Day - corned beef and cabbage
U.S. Department of Agriculture USDAgov
/
Flickr Creative Commons
St Patricks Day - corned beef and cabbage

Today is Monday, the 17th of March of 2025,

March 17 is the 76th day of the year

289 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until spring begins

Spring Equinox will occur on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 2:01 AM in the Northern Hemisphere · Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:16:48 am

and sunset will be at 7:20:10 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:18:29 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.5°F.

The first high tide was at 12:57 am at 5.5 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:29 am at 0.58 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 1:48 pm at 4.35 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:11 pm at 2 feet

The Moon is currently 90.9% visible

It was a full moon a couple of days ago

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 22nd of March of 2025 at 4:30 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

1842 – The Female Relief Society of Nauvoo is formally organized with Emma Smith as president.

On March 17th, the 1937 flight attempt by Amelia Earhart and her crew from Oakland to Honolulu

1969Golda Meir becomes the first female Prime Minister of Israel.

and in 1995, Alice Greenough, a rodeo rider, was born

Today is….

Saint Patrick's Day, a public holiday in Ireland, Montserrat and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, widely celebrated in the English-speaking world and to a lesser degree in other parts of the world.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

Act Happy Day

Camp Fire Girls Day

Doctor-Patient Trust Day

Dribble to Work Day

National Wellderly Day

Submarine Day

Today is also….

Birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Children's Day (Bangladesh)

Evacuation Day (Suffolk County, Massachusetts)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1665Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, French harpsichord player and composer (d. 1729)

1834Gottlieb Daimler, German engineer and businessman, co-founded Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (d. 1900)

1846Kate Greenaway, English author and illustrator (d. 1901)

1877Edith New, English militant suffragette (d. 1951)

1905Lillian Yarbo, American comedienne, dancer, and singer (d. 1996)

1908Brigitte Helm, German-Swiss actress (d. 1996)

1912Bayard Rustin, American activist (d. 1987)

1919Nat King Cole, American singer, pianist, and television host (d. 1965)

1920Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi politician, 1st President of Bangladesh (d. 1975)

1927Betty Allen, American soprano and educator (d. 2009)

1930Paul Horn, American-Canadian flute player and saxophonist (d. 2014)

1931Patricia Breslin, American actress (d. 2011)

1933Myrlie Evers-Williams, American journalist and activist

1933 – Penelope Lively, English author

1936Ida Kleijnen, Dutch chef (d. 2019)

1937Galina Samsova, Russian ballerina (d. 2021)

1938Rudolf Nureyev, Russian-French dancer and choreographer (d. 1993)

1938 – Zola Taylor, American singer (d. 2007)

1941 – Paul Kantner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1942 – Yoko Yamamoto, Japanese actress (d. 2024)

1944Pattie Boyd, English model, author, and photographer

1948William Gibson, American-Canadian author and screenwriter

1948 – Jessica Williams, American jazz pianist and composer (In the Key of Monk), born in Baltimore, Maryland (d. 2022)

1955 – Cynthia McKinney, American activist and politician

1961 – Dana Reeve, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2006)

1962 – Janet Gardner, American singer and guitarist

1962 – Clare Grogan, Scottish singer and actress

1973 – Caroline Corr, Irish Celtic folk rock singer, drummer, and bodhrán player (The Corrs - "What Can I Do"), born in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland

1977Tamar Braxton, American singer and television personality

1979Stormy Daniels, American adult film actress

1979 – Mineko Nomachi, Japanese essayist

1985Tuğba Karademir, Turkish-Canadian figure skater

1986 – Jeremy Pargo, American basketball player

1986 – Silke Spiegelburg, German pole vaulter

1990 – Saina Nehwal, Indian badminton player

1995Claressa Shields, American boxer and mixed martial artist

1997Katie Ledecky, American swimmer

….and on this day in history….

1950 – Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley announce the creation of element 98, which they name "californium".

1958 – The United States launches the first solar-powered satellite, which is also the first satellite to achieve a long-term orbit.

1973 – The Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph Burst of Joy is taken, depicting a former prisoner of war being reunited with his family, which came to symbolize the end of United States involvement in the Vietnam War.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
