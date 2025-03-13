Almanac - Thursday March 13, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 13th of March of 2025,

March 13 is the 72nd day of the year

293 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:22:50 am

and sunset will be at 7:16:24 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 53 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:19:37 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:08 am at 1.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:57 am at 5.46 feet

The next low tide at 5:23 pm at 0.16 feet

And The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:53 am at 5.33 feet

The Moon is currently 99.4% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon late this evening at 11:55 pm

There will also be Total Lunar Eclipse

The March Full Moon is called The Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March Full Moon is also called the….

• Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree)

• Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)

• Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)

• Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

On this day in 1913, 103 years ago, thousands of women gathered in Washington, D.C. to call for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. While women had been fighting hard for suffrage for over 60 years, this marked the first major national event for the movement.

March 13, 1986 – Susan Butcher won the first of 3 straight and 4 total Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Races in Alaska

2020 – Breonna Taylor is killed by police officers who were forcibly entering her home in Louisville, Kentucky; her death sparked extensive protests against racism and police brutality.

2020 – Katerina Sa-kella-ro-pou-lou is sworn in as the first female President of Greece amid strict COVID-19 measures.

Born on this day in Women’s History….

March 13, 1892 (1978) – Janet Flanner, journalist, wrote a weekly letter for the New Yorker from France under the name “Genet” (Frenchified “Janet”) for 50 years except for the Nazi occupation, was made a knight of the Legion of House (1948)

March 13, 1898 (1988) – La Meri, one of the world’s greatest ethnological dancers from 1924 to the 1970s, danced with Anna Pavlova, learned native dances all over the world, lectured, wrote, founded the Ethnologic Dance Theater

March 13, 1944 – Susan Gerbi, biochemist, helped devise a method to map the start site of DNA replication, researched the role of hormones in certain cancers

Today is….

Donald Duck Day

Earmuff Day

K-9 Veterans Day

Ken Day

National Chicken Noodle Soup Day

National Coconut Torte Day

National Dermatologist Day

National Ginger Ale Day

National Good Samaritan Day

National Jewel Day

National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day

National Riesling Day

Popcorn Lovers Day

World Kidney Day

Today is also….

Kasuga Matsuri (Kasuga Grand Shrine, Nara, Japan)

National Elephant Day (Thailand)

Africa Scout Day

…If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You also share this special day with…

1798 – Abigail Fillmore, American wife of Millard Fillmore, 14th First Lady of the United States (d. 1853)

1884 – Hugh Walpole, New Zealand-English author and educator (d. 1941)

1892 – Janet Flanner, American journalist and author (d. 1978

1907 – Dorothy Tangney, Australian politician (d. 1985)

1908 – Walter Annenberg, American publisher, philanthropist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (d. 2002)

1908 – Myrtle Bachelder, American chemist and Women's Army Corps officer (d. 1997)

1911 – L. Ron Hubbard, American author, founder of Scientology (d. 1986)

1913 – William J. Casey, American politician, 13th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1987)

1921 – Al Jaffee, American cartoonist (d. 2023)

1925 – Roy Haynes, American drummer and composer (d. 2024)

1933 – Diane Dillon, American illustrator

1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1941 – Donella Meadows, American environmentalist, author, and academic (d. 2001)

1942 – Mahmoud Darwish, Palestinian poet and author (d. 2008)

1946 – Yonatan Netanyahu, American-Israeli colonel (d. 1976)

1947 – Lesley Collier, English ballerina and educator

1947 – Lyn St. James, American race car driver

1950 – Charles Krauthammer, American physician, journalist, and author (d. 2018)

1950 – William H. Macy, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1951 – Charo, Spanish-American singer, guitarist, and actress

1953 – Deborah Raffin, American actress (d. 2012)

1954 – Valerie Amos, Baroness Amos, Guyanese-English politician and diplomat

1954 – Robin Duke, Canadian actress and screenwriter

1955 – Olga Rukavishnikova, Russian pentathlete

1956 – Dana Delany, American actress and producer

1971 – Annabeth Gish, American actress

1971 – Adina Porter, American actress

1972 – Common, American rapper and actor

1982 – Nicole Ohlde, American basketball player

1983 – Kaitlin Sandeno, American swimmer

1984 – Geeta Basra, Indian actress

1987 – Marco Andretti, American race car driver

1989 – Peaches Geldof, English columnist, television personality, and model (d. 2014)

1992 – Lucy Fry, Australian actress

1995 – Mikaela Shiffrin, American skier

2004 – Coco Gauff, American tennis player

….and also on this day in history….

1639 – Harvard College is named after clergyman John Harvard.

1845 – Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto receives its première performance in Leipzig with Ferdinand David as soloist.

1862 – The Act Prohibiting the Return of Slaves is passed by the United States Congress, effectively annulling the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and setting the stage for the Emancipation Proclamation.

2013 – The 2013 papal conclave elects Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio taking the name Pope Francis as the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church.

2020 – President Donald Trump declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a national emergency in the United States.