Almanac - Monday February 24, 2025

Today is Monday, the 24th of February of 2025,

February 24 is the 55th day of the year

310 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until spring begins

Sunrise is at 6:47:12 am

and sunset will be at 5:59:42 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:27 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.8°F.

The first low tide was at 1:36 am at 3.23 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:13 am at 5.94 feet

The next low tide this afternoon at 2:36 pm at -0.52 feet

and the final high tide at 9:38 pm at 4.67 feet

The Moon is currently 15.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have the New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 27th of February of 2025 at 4:45 pm

On this day in Black History….

in 1864, Rebecca Lee became the first African-American woman to receive an M.D. degree.

in 1931, Lillie Brown, the Civil rights activist, was born in Troy, Alabama.

in 1974, the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ) was founded.

Today is …..

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

Twin Peaks Day

World Bartender Day

Today is also….

Dragobete in Romania

Engineer's Day in Iran

Flag Day in Mexico

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.

National Artist Day in Thailand

Sweden Finns' Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1786 – Wilhelm Grimm, German anthropologist, author, and academic (d. 1859)

1836 – Winslow Homer, American painter and illustrator (d. 1910)

1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (d. 1966)

1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (d. 2016)

1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2009)

1934 – Bettino Craxi, Italian lawyer and politician, 45th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2000)

1934 – Renata Scotto, Italian soprano (d. 2023)

1938 – James Farentino, American actor (d. 2012)

1942 – Joe Lieberman, American lawyer and politician (d. 2024)[61]

1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2022)

1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director

1950 – George Thorogood, American musician

1954 – Plastic Bertrand, Belgian singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Computer and Pixar (d. 2011)

1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author

1956 – Paula Zahn, American journalist and producer

1962 – Michelle Shocked, American singer-songwriter

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler

and also on this day in history….

1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.

1711 – Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, the first Italian opera written for the London stage, is premièred.

1854 – A Penny Red with perforations becomes the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.

1876 – The stage première of Peer Gynt, a play by Henrik Ibsen with incidental music by Edvard Grieg, takes place in Christiania (Oslo), Norway.

1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.

1942 – The Battle of Los Angeles: A false alarm led to an anti-aircraft barrage that lasted into the early hours of February 25.

1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.

1949 – The Armistice Agreements are signed, to formally end the hostilities of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

1983 – A special commission of the United States Congress condemns the Japanese American internment during World War II.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba and the Council of Ministers after 32 years. He remains as head of the Communist Party for another three years.

2022 – Russo-Ukrainian War: Days after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Russian president Vladimir Putin orders a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.