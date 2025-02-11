Almanac - Tuesday February 11, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of February of 2025

February 11 is the 42nd day of the year

323 days remain until the end of the year

36 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:03:14 am

and sunset will be at 5:45:57 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:35 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 51.6°F

The first low tide was at 3:36 am at 2.6 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:20 am at 6.35 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:23 pm at -0.76 feet

The next high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:12 pm at 5.21 feet

The Moon is currently 98.8% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

It will become a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 12th of February of 2025 at 5:53 am

The February full moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

It’s also called the Bald Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Bear Moon (Ojibwe)

• Black Bear Moon (Tlingit)

• Month of the Bony Moon (Cherokee)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Haida)

• Groundhog Moon (Algonquin)

• Hungry Moon (Cherokee)

• Raccoon Moon (Dakota)

Today is….

Be Electrific Day

Extraterrestrial Culture Day

Get Out Your Guitar Day

Grandmother Achievement Day

National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

National Inventors' Day

National Latte Day

National Make a Friend Day

National Peppermint Patty Day

National Shut-in Visitation Day

Promise Day

Pro Sports Wives Day

Safer Internet Day

Satisfied Staying Single Day

White Shirt Day

Today is also…..

European 112 Day (European Union)

Armed Forces Day (Liberia)

Evelio Javier Day (Panay Island, the Philippines)

Feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes (Catholic Church)

World Day of the Sick (Roman Catholic Church)

National Foundation Day (Japan)

Youth Day (Cameroon)

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

On this day in Black History….

On this day in 1644, the first black legal protest in America passed by eleven blacks petitioned for freedom in New Netherlands.

Born on this day in 1914 – Josh White, American blues singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist (d. 1969)

On February 11, 1958, Ruth Carol Taylor became the first African-American flight attendant in the United States.

On this day in 1961, Robert Weaver was sworn in as administrator of the Housing and Home Finance Agency, highest federal post at the time ever achieved by a black American.

On this day in 1971, Whitney L. Young died. He was named the Executive Director of the National Urban League in 1961.

On this day in 1976, Clifford Alexander Jr is confirmed as the first black Secretary of the Army.

On February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after serving 27 years for his fight against apartheid in South Africa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1466 – Elizabeth of York (d. 1503)

1847 – Thomas Edison, American engineer and businessman, developed the light bulb and phonograph (d. 1931)

1909 – Max Baer, American boxer and actor (d. 1959)[102]

1909 – Joseph L. Mankiewicz, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1993)

1919 – Eva Gabor, Hungarian-American actress (d. 1995)

1920 – Farouk of Egypt (d. 1965)

1921 – Lloyd Bentsen, American politician, 69th United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 2006)

1925 – Kim Stanley, American actress (d. 2001)

1926 – Leslie Nielsen, Canadian-American actor and producer (d. 2010)

1932 – Dennis Skinner, English miner and politician

1934 – Tina Louise, American actress and singer

1934 – Manuel Noriega, Panamanian general and politician, Military leader of Panama (d. 2017)

1935 – Gene Vincent, American singer and guitarist (d. 1971)

1936 – Burt Reynolds, American actor and director (d. 2018)

1937 – Ian Gow, British politician (d. 1990)

1941 – Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian pianist and composer[139] (d. 2024)

1942 – Otis Clay, American singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1953 – Jeb Bush, American banker and politician, 43rd Governor of Florida

1962 – Tammy Baldwin, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Sheryl Crow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Sarah Palin, American politician, 9th Governor of Alaska

1968 – Mo Willems, American author and illustrator

1969 – Jennifer Aniston, American actress and producer

1974 – Alex Jones, American radio show host and conspiracy theorist

1998 – Khalid, American singer and songwriter

….and also this day in history….

660 BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

1794 – First session of United States Senate opens to the public.

1808 – Jesse Fell burns anthracite on an open grate as an experiment in heating homes with coal.

1889 – The Meiji Constitution of Japan is adopted.

1903 – Anton Bruckner's 9th Symphony receives its first performance in Vienna, Austria.

1933 – LAPD Red Squad raid on John Reed Club art show in the U.S. results in the destruction of a dozen political artworks.

1937 – The Flint sit-down strike ends when General Motors recognizes the United Auto Workers trade union.

1938 – BBC Television produces the world's first ever science fiction television programme, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Čapek play R.U.R., that coined the term "robot".

1946 – The New Testament of the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, the first significant challenge to the Authorized King James Version, is published.

1963 — The Beatles recorded their first album Please Please Me

1990 – Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.

1999 – Pluto crosses Neptune's orbit, ending a nearly 20-year period when it was closer to the Sun than the gas giant; Pluto is not expected to interact with Neptune's orbit again until 2231.

2011 – Arab Spring: The first wave of the Egyptian revolution culminates in the resignation of Hosni Mubarak and the transfer of power to the Supreme Military Council after 17 days of protests.