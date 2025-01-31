© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday January 31, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:15 AM PST
Brussels sprouts: the girl & the fig, Sonoma, California.
Sarah Stierch
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today is Friday, the 31st of January of 2025

January 31 is the 31st day of the year

334 days remain until the end of the year

47 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:03 am

and sunset will be at 5:33:46 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:54 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.6°F

The next high tide at 11:27 am at 6.21 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:09 pm at -0.71 feet

The Moon is currently 6 going on 7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 5th of February

Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Backwards Day

Brandy Alexander Day

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

Eat Brussels Sprouts Day

Hell is Freezing Over Day

Hug an Economist Day

Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

National Big Wig Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day

Scotch Tape Day

Today is also….

Amartithi (Meherabad, India, followers of Meher Baba)

Independence Day (Nauru), celebrates independence from Australia in 1968.

Street Children's Day (Austria)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1797Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)

1872Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)

1892Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)

1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)

1915Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)

1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)

1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)

1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)

1919Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)

1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)

1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)

1923Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)

1925Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)

1926 – Chuck Willis, American singer-songwriter (d. 1958)

1927Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)

1935Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2023)

1937 – Philip Glass, American composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)

1938Beatrix of the Netherlands

1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician

1944 – Charlie Musselwhite, American musician and singer-songwriter

1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player

1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author

1956John Lydon, English singer-songwriter

1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host

1970Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress

1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1987Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter

….and on this day in history…..

1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.

1901Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.

1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize alleged war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.

1988Doug Williams becomes the first African American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.

2007 – Emergency officials in Boston mistakenly identified battery-powered LED placards depicting characters from Aqua Teen Hunger Force as Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), causing a panic.

2020 – The United Kingdom's membership within the European Union ceases in accordance with Article 50, after 47 years of being a member state.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
