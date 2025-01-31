Almanac - Friday January 31, 2025
Today is Friday, the 31st of January of 2025
January 31 is the 31st day of the year
334 days remain until the end of the year
47 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:03 am
and sunset will be at 5:33:46 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 19 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:23:54 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.6°F
The next high tide at 11:27 am at 6.21 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:09 pm at -0.71 feet
The Moon is currently 6 going on 7% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent
First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 5th of February
Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day
Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day
Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
National Preschool Health and Fitness Day
Today is also….
Amartithi (Meherabad, India, followers of Meher Baba)
Independence Day (Nauru), celebrates independence from Australia in 1968.
Street Children's Day (Austria)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)
1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)
1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)
1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)
1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)
1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)
1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)
1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)
1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)
1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)
1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)
1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)
1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)
1926 – Chuck Willis, American singer-songwriter (d. 1958)
1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)
1935 – Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2023)
1937 – Philip Glass, American composer
1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)
1938 – Beatrix of the Netherlands
1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician
1944 – Charlie Musselwhite, American musician and singer-songwriter
1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player
1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author
1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter
1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host
1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress
1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress
1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor
1987 – Marcus Mumford, American-English singer-songwriter
….and on this day in history…..
1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.
1901 – Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.
1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize alleged war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.
1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXII.
2007 – Emergency officials in Boston mistakenly identified battery-powered LED placards depicting characters from Aqua Teen Hunger Force as Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), causing a panic.
2020 – The United Kingdom's membership within the European Union ceases in accordance with Article 50, after 47 years of being a member state.