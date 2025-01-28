Almanac - Tuesday January 28, 2025

Today Tuesday, the 28th of January of 2025

January 28 is the 28th day of the year

337 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:16:28 am

and sunset will be at 5:30:25 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:26 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 51.8°F

The first low tide was at 3:20 am at 3.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:09 am at 6.6 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:21 pm at -1.09 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:21 pm at 4.94 feet

The Moon is currently 1.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We will have the New Moon Tomorrow Wednesday the 29th of January of 2025 at 4:36 am

It will be Lunar New Year, the year of the snake

Today is….

Daisy Day

Global Community Engagement Day

International LEGO Day

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Gift of the Ladybug Day

National Kazoo Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

Pop Art Day

Rattlesnake Roundup Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Thank a Plugin Developer Day

Today is also….

Army Day (Armenia)

Data Privacy Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1853 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and theorist (d. 1895)

1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (d. 1954)

1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator (d. 1982)

1910 – John Banner, Austrian actor (d. 1973

1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (d. 1956

1927 – Vera Williams, American author and illustrator (d. 2015)

She wrote A Chair for My Mother, a story I used to read to my son

1935 – David Lodge, English author and critic (d. 2025)

1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer

1955 – Nicolas Sarkozy, French lawyer and politician, 23rd President of France

1962 – Sam Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1968 – Rakim, American rapper

1969 – Mo Rocca, American comedian and television journalist

1969 – Linda Sánchez, American lawyer and politician

1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer

….and on this day in history….

1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25

1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.

1813 – Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.

1855 – A locomotive on the Panama Canal Railway runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

1878 – Yale Daily News becomes the first independent daily college newspaper in the United States.[9]

1896 – Walter Arnold of East Peckham, Kent, becomes the first person to be convicted of speeding. He was fined one shilling, plus costs, for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), thereby exceeding the contemporary speed limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).

1902 – The Carnegie Institution of Washington is founded in Washington, D.C., with a $10 million gift from Andrew Carnegie.

1909 – United States troops leave Cuba, with the exception of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, after being there since the Spanish–American War.

1915 – An act of the U.S. Congress creates the United States Coast Guard as a branch of the United States Armed Forces.

1916 – The Canadian province of Manitoba grants women the right to vote and run for office in provincial elections (although still excluding women of Indigenous or Asian heritage), marking the first time women in Canada are granted voting rights.

1933 – The name Pakistan is coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali Khan and is accepted by Indian Muslims who then thereby adopted it further for the Pakistan Movement seeking independence.

1935 – Iceland becomes the first Western country to legalize therapeutic abortion.

1938 – The World Land Speed Record on a public road is broken by Rudolf Caracciola in the Mercedes-Benz W125 Rekordwagen at a speed of 268.9 mph

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.

1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.

1981 – Ronald Reagan lifts remaining domestic petroleum price and allocation controls in the United States, helping to end the 1979 energy crisis and begin the 1980s oil glut.

1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.