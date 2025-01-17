Almanac - Friday January 17, 2025

Today is Friday, the 17th of January of 2025

January 17 is the 17th day of the year

348 days remain until the end of the year

61 days until Spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:00 am

and sunset will be at 5:18:19 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:20:39 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.9°F.

the first high tide will be at 1:32 am at 5.2 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:53 am at 2.51 feet

The next high tide at 12:21 pm at 5.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:08 pm at 0.05 feet

The Moon is currently 86.8% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 21st of January of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is….

Ben Franklin Day

Cable Car Day

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Years Resolutions Day

Judgment Day

Kid Inventors' Day

National Bootlegger's Day

National Classy Day

National Hot Buttered Rum Day

National Hot Heads Chili Day

Popeye the Sailor Man Day

Today is also….

National Day (Menorca, Spain)

The opening ceremony of Patras Carnival, celebrated until Clean Monday. (Patras, Greece)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, American publisher, inventor, and politician, 6th President of Pennsylvania (d. 1790)

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1863 – David Lloyd George, Welsh lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1863 – Konstantin Stanislavski, Russian actor and director (d. 1938)

1880 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1899 – Nevil Shute, English engineer and author (d. 1960)

1911 – John S. McCain Jr., American admiral (d. 1981)

1922 – Luis Echeverría, Mexican academic and politician, 50th President of Mexico (d. 2022)

1922 – Nicholas Katzenbach, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 65th United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist (d. 2021)

1926 – Newton N. Minow, American lawyer and politician (d. 2023)

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1928 – Vidal Sassoon, English-American hairdresser and businessman (d. 2012)

1931 – James Earl Jones, American actor (d. 2024)

1931 – Douglas Wilder, American sergeant and politician, 66th Governor of Virginia

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1939 – Maury Povich, American talk show host and producer

1942 – Muhammad Ali, American boxer and activist (d. 2016

1949 – Andy Kaufman, American actor and comedian (d. 1984)

1952 – Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese pianist, composer, and producer (d. 2023)

1954 – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American environmental lawyer, writer, and conspiracy theorist

1955 – Steve Earle, American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, author and actor

1956 – Damian Green, English journalist and politician

1957 – Steve Harvey, American actor, comedian, television personality and game show host

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer

1962 – Sebastian Junger, American journalist and author

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 44th First Lady of the United States

1970 – Genndy Tartakovsky, Russian-American animator, director, and producer

1971 – Kid Rock, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1980 – Zooey Deschanel, American singer-songwriter and actress

….and on this day in history….

1904 – Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard receives its premiere performance at the Moscow Art Theatre.

1917 – The United States pays Denmark $25 million for the Virgin Islands.

1920 – Alcohol Prohibition begins in the United States as the Volstead Act goes into effect.

1946 – The UN Security Council holds its first session.

1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the "military–industrial complex" as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

1981 – President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos lifts martial law eight years and five months after declaring it.

1992 – During a visit to South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa apologizes for forcing Korean women into sexual slavery during World War II.

1994 – The 6.7 Mw Northridge earthquake shakes the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), leaving 57 people dead and more than 8,700 injured.

1998 – Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.