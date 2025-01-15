Almanac - Wednesday January 15, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of January of 2025,

January 15 is the 15th day of the year

350 days remain until the end of the year

63 days until spring begins

Today is the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in January; this year on the 20th.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:46 am

and sunset will be at 5:16:12 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:19:59 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:23 am at 5.2 feet

The first low tide was at 5:16 am at 2.81 feet

The next high tide will be later this morning at 10:55 am at 6.31 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be this evening at 5:59 pm at -0.81 feet

The Moon is currently 97.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

It was a full moon on Monday

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 21st of January of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is…

On Broadway and national tours, the performers who substitute for various chorus members at the drop of a hat are known as "swings." Wednesday, today, is designated “National Swing Day” in their honor.

Humanitarian Day

Museum Selfie Day

National Bagel Day

National Booch Day

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Pothole Day (UK)

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

Today is also….

Arbor Day (Egypt)

Armed Forces Remembrance Day (Nigeria)

Army Day (India)

John Chilembwe Day (Malawi)

Korean Alphabet Day (North Korea)

Ocean Duty Day (Indonesia)

Sagichō at Tsurugaoka Hachimangū. (Kamakura, Japan)

Teacher's Day (Venezuela)

Black Christ of Esquipulas day

The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India

Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with….

1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)

1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, second President of Egypt (d. 1970)

1922 – Thelma Carpenter, American radio and jazz band singer (Coleman Hawkins; Count Basie), and stage and screen actress (Hello Dolly! ; Barefoot In The Park (TV); The Wiz (film)), born in Brooklyn, New York (d. 1997)

1929 – Earl Hooker, American guitarist (d. 1970)

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968

1929 – "Queen" Ida [Lewis], Louisiana Creole accordionist, born in Lake Charles, Louisiana

1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1948 – Ronnie Van Zant, American singer-songwriter (d. 1977

1951 – Charo (74th Birthday) Spanish-American actress, comedienne (Chico and the Man; The Love Boat), and flamenco guitarist, born in Murcia, Spain [year disputed]

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, Mexican-American actor and director

1981 – Pitbull, American rapper and producer

….and on this day in history….

1759 – The British Museum opens to the public.

1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).

1889 – The Coca-Cola Company, then known as the Pemberton Medicine Company, is incorporated in Atlanta.

1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1943 – The Pentagon is dedicated in Arlington County, Virginia.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, is launched (Wikipedia Day).

2009 – US Airways Flight 1549 ditches safely in the Hudson River after the plane collides with birds less than two minutes after take-off. This becomes known as "The Miracle on the Hudson" as all 155 people on board were rescued.