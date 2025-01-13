Almanac - Monday January 13, 2025

Today is Monday the 13th of January of 2025,

January 13 is the 13th day of the year

65 days until spring begins

Sunrise will be at 7:24:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:14:07 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:16 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.9°F.

The first low tide was at 3:37 am at 3.12 feet

The first high will be at 9:24 am at 6.82 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:42 pm at -1.21 feet

And the final high tide will be tonight at 11:46 pm at 5.18 feet

The Moon is currently 99.6% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon Today at 2:27 pm

The January moon is called the Full Wolf Moon.

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. Many sources state that wolves howled due to hunger. Rather, wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

The January moon is also called the….

• Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit)

• Center Moon (Assiniboine)

• Cold Moon (Cree)

• Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin)

• Frost Exploding Moon (Cree)

• Great Moon (Cree)

• Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki)

• Hard Moon (Dakota)

• Severe Moon (Dakota)

• Spirit Moon (Ojibwe)

Today is….

Korean American Day

Make Your Dream Come True Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Sticker Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day (Mongolia)

Democracy Day (Cape Verde)

Liberation Day (Togo)

Old New Year's Eve (Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Republic of Srpska, North Macedonia), and its related observances:

Malanka (Ukraine, Russia, Belarus)

Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; the last day of the six-month Dakshinayana period

Bhogi (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

Lohri (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

Uruka (Assam)

Stephen Foster Memorial Day (United States)

Yennayer (Berbers)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

5 BC – Guangwu of Han, Chinese emperor (d. 57)

1610 – Maria Anna of Bavaria, archduchess of Austria (d. 1665)

1616 – Antoinette Bourignon, French-Flemish mystic and author (d. 1680)

1672 – Lucy Filippini, Italian teacher and saint (d. 1732)

1810 – Ernestine Rose, American suffragist, abolitionist, and freethinker (d. 1892)

1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (d. 1899)

1865 – Princess Marie of Orléans (d. 1908)

1886 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (d. 1966)

1900 – Gertrude Mary Cox, American mathematician (d. 1978)

1901 – A. B. Guthrie, Jr., American novelist, screenwriter, historian (d. 1991)

1905 – Kay Francis, American actress (d. 1968)

1921 – Dachine Rainer, American-English author and poet (d. 2000)

1924 – Paul Feyerabend, Austrian-Swiss philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1927 – Liz Anderson, American singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (d. 1994)

1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, American actor, comedian, director, game show panelist, and television personality (d. 2007)

1931 – Rip Taylor, American actor and comedian (d. 2019

1938 – Anna Home, English children's television executive and producer

1940 – Edmund White, American novelist, memoirist, and essayist

1949 – Brandon Tartikoff, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1997)

1952 – Stephen Glover, English journalist, co-founded The Independent

1953 – Silvana Gallardo, American actress and producer (d. 2012)

1955 – Jay McInerney, American novelist and critic

1955 – Anne Pringle, English diplomat, British Ambassador to Russia

1957 – Claudia Emerson, American poet and academic (d. 2014)

1957 – Mary Glindon, English lawyer and politician

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer

1964 – Penelope Ann Miller, American actress

1966 – Patrick Dempsey, American actor and race car driver

1967 – Suzanne Cryer, American actress

1968 – Traci Bingham, American actress, model, and television personality

1969 – Stefania Belmondo, Italian skier

1970 – Shonda Rhimes, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate

1979 – Katy Brand, English actress and screenwriter

1982 – Ruth Wilson, English actress

1986 – Joannie Rochette, Canadian figure skater

1987 – Florica Leonida, Romanian gymnast

1992 – Dinah Pfizenmaier, German tennis player

1995 – Natalia Dyer, American actress

2003 – Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russian tennis player

….and on this day in history….

1888 – The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.

1942 – Henry Ford patents a soybean car, which is 30% lighter than a regular car.

1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.

1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii causes widespread panic in the state.

2021 – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the January 6 United States Capitol attack one week prior.