Almanac - Friday January 10, 2025

Today Friday, the 10th of January of 2025,

January 10 is the 10th day of the year

355 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:07 am

and sunset will be at 5:11:05 pm

Today we will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:18:06 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.2°F.

the first low tide was at 12:41 am at 3.06 feet

The first high tide right about now at 6:52 am at 6.79 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:25 pm at -0.8 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:32 pm at 4.7 feet

The Moon is 86.1% visible

Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 13th of January of 2025 at 2:27 pm

The January moon is called the Full Wolf Moon.

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. Many sources state that wolves howled due to hunger. Rather, wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

The January moon is also called the….

• Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit)

• Center Moon (Assiniboine)

• Cold Moon (Cree)

• Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin)

• Frost Exploding Moon (Cree)

• Great Moon (Cree)

• Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki)

• Hard Moon (Dakota)

• Severe Moon (Dakota)

• Spirit Moon (Ojibwe)

Today is….

Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

Peculiar People Day

Save the Eagles Day

Today is also….

Fête du Vodoun (Benin)

Margaret Thatcher Day (Falkland Islands)

Majority Rule Day (Bahamas)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1883 – Francis X. Bushman, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1966)

1883 – Aleksey Nikolayevich Tolstoy, Russian journalist, author, and poet (d. 1945)

1887 – Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1904 – Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1917 – Jerry Wexler, American journalist and producer (d. 2008)

1925 – Billie Sol Estes, American financier and businessman (d. 2013)

1928 – Philip Levine, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1928 – Peter Mathias, English historian and academic (d. 2016)

1930 – Roy E. Disney, American businessman (d. 2009)

1934 – Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, 1st President of Ukraine (d. 2022)

1935 – Ronnie Hawkins, American rockabilly singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2022).

1938 – Donald Knuth, American computer scientist and mathematician

1938 – Willie McCovey, American baseball player (d. 2018)

1939 – David Horowitz, American writer and activist

1939 – Scott McKenzie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Sal Mineo, American actor (d. 1976)

1943 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1945 – Rod Stewart, British singer-songwriter

1948 – Donald Fagen, American singer-songwriter and musician

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer, actor, and businessman

1949 – Linda Lovelace, American pornographic actress and activist (d. 2002)

1953 – Pat Benatar, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Shawn Colvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Italian-American violinist, author, and educator

….and on this day in history….

1776 – American Revolution: Thomas Paine publishes his pamphlet Common Sense.

1901 – Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.

1920 – The Treaty of Versailles takes effect, officially ending World War I for all combatant nations except the United States.

1927 – Fritz Lang's futuristic film Metropolis is released in Germany.

1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.

1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.