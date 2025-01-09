Almanac - Thursday January 9, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 9th of January of 2025,

January 9 is the ninth day of the year

356 days remain until the end of the year

69 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:17 am

and sunset will be at 5:10:06 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:41 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.2°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:00 am at 6.61 feet

The first low tide will be at 1:32 pm at -0.33 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:31 pm at 4.35 feet

The Moon is currently 77.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 13th of January of 2025 at 2:27 pm

The January moon is called the Full Wolf Moon

Today is….

Balloon Ascension Day

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Cassoulet Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Static Electricity Day

National Word Nerd Day

Play God Day

Today is also….

Start of Hōonkō (Nishi Honganji) January 9–16 (Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism)

Martyrs' Day (Panama)

Non-Resident Indian Day (India)

Day of Republika Srpska (Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, result of 2016 Republika Srpska National Day referendum) (note: not celebrated and disputed in wider Bosnia and Herzegovina, having been declared unconstitutional in 2015)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1859 – Carrie Chapman Catt, American activist, founded the League of Women Voters and International Alliance of Women (d. 1947)

1870 – Joseph Strauss, American engineer, co-designed the Golden Gate Bridge (d. 1938)

1908 – Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (d. 1986)

1913 – Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (d. 1994)

1914 – Kenny Clarke, American jazz drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1915 – Fernando Lamas, Argentinian-American actor, singer, and director (d. 1982)

1928 – Judith Krantz, American novelist (d. 2019)

1935 – Bob Denver, American actor (d. 2005)

1939 – Susannah York, English actress and activist (d. 2011)

1941 – Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist

1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1951 – Crystal Gayle, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – J. K. Simmons, American actor

…and on this day in history….

1793 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard becomes the first person to fly in a balloon in the United States.

1799 – British Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger introduces an income tax of two shillings to the pound to raise funds for Great Britain's war effort in the Napoleonic Wars.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1914 – The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is founded by African-American students at Howard University in Washington D.C., United States.

1957 – British Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden resigns from office following his failure to retake the Suez Canal from Egyptian sovereignty.

2007 – Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.