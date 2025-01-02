Almanac - Thursday January 2, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of January of 2025,

January 2 is the second day of the year

363 days remain until the end of the year

76 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:28 am

and sunset will be at 5:03:42 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:14:35 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.1°F

The first high tide will be at 1:07 am at 4.96 feet

The first low tide was at 5:45 am at 3.06 feet

The next high tide at 11:31 am at 6.28 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:37 pm at -1.01 feet

The Moon is currently 8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday the 6th of January of 2025 at 3:56 pm

Today is….

The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Your true love should give to you nine ladies dancing and everything else…

55 MPH Speed Limit Day

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day

National Science Fiction Day

Swiss Cheese Day

World Introvert Day

Today is also….

Ancestry Day (Haiti)

Berchtold's Day (Switzerland)

Kaapse Klopse (Cape Town, South Africa)

The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 (Colombia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1903 – Kane Tanaka, Japanese Supercentenarian, Oldest Japanese person ever, Second oldest verified person in world history (d. 2022)

1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (d. 1998)

1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (d. 1943)

1920 (probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (d. 1992)

1928 – Dan Rostenkowski, American politician (d. 2010)

1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)

1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2021)

1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist

1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress

1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer

….and on this day in history….

1949 – Luis Muñoz Marín is inaugurated as the first democratically elected Governor of Puerto Rico.

1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.

1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 mph in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.

1991 – Sharon Pratt Dixon becomes the first African American woman mayor of a major city and first woman Mayor of the District of Columbia.