Almanac - Thursday January 2, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 2nd of January of 2025,
January 2 is the second day of the year
363 days remain until the end of the year
76 days until spring begins
Sunrise at 7:25:28 am
and sunset will be at 5:03:42 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:14:35 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.1°F
The first high tide will be at 1:07 am at 4.96 feet
The first low tide was at 5:45 am at 3.06 feet
The next high tide at 11:31 am at 6.28 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:37 pm at -1.01 feet
The Moon is currently 8% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday the 6th of January of 2025 at 3:56 pm
Today is….
The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas
Your true love should give to you nine ladies dancing and everything else…
National Motivation and Inspiration Day
National Personal Trainer Awareness Day
National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day
Today is also….
Kaapse Klopse (Cape Town, South Africa)
The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 (Colombia)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1903 – Kane Tanaka, Japanese Supercentenarian, Oldest Japanese person ever, Second oldest verified person in world history (d. 2022)
1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (d. 1998)
1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (d. 1943)
1920 (probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (d. 1992)
1928 – Dan Rostenkowski, American politician (d. 2010)
1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)
1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist
1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2021)
1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist
1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress
1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer
….and on this day in history….
1949 – Luis Muñoz Marín is inaugurated as the first democratically elected Governor of Puerto Rico.
1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.
1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 mph in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.
1991 – Sharon Pratt Dixon becomes the first African American woman mayor of a major city and first woman Mayor of the District of Columbia.