Almanac - Monday December 15, 2024

Today is Monday, the 16th of December of 2024,

December 16 is the 351st day of the year

15 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 7:19:11 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:55 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.1°F.

The solar transit will be at 12:06:03 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:05 am at 5.15 feet

The first low tide a few hours ago at 4:32 am at 3.22 feet

The next high tide later this morning at 10:19 am at 6.92 feet

and the next low tide at 5:38 pm at -1.42 feet

The Moon is currently 98% going on 97% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

Yesterday was the full moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 22nd of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm

Today is….

Barbie and Barney Backlash Day

Boston Tea Party Day

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

Stupid Toy Day

16 December is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film

Today is also…

Day of Reconciliation, formerly celebrated as Day of the Vow by the Afrikaners (South Africa)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kazakhstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

National Day, celebrates the withdrawal of United Kingdom from Bahrain, making Bahrain an independent emirate in 1971.

National Sports Day (Thailand)

The first day of Las Posadas (Mexico, Latin America)

The beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born. Las Posadas is celebrated in much of the Spanish speaking world

The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses (Philippines)

Victory Day observances, celebration of the Indo-Bangla allied victory over Pakistan armed forces and the Liberation of Bangladesh. (Bangladesh and India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, Spanish princess, later queen consort of England (d. 1536)

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)

1863 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1952)

1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (d. 1944)

1882 – Zoltán Kodály, Hungarian composer, conductor, and musicologist (d. 1967)

1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (d. 1997)

1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (d. 1978

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, English science fiction writer (d. 2008)

1928 – Philip K. Dick, American philosopher and author (d. 1982)

1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress

1946 – Benny Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1946 – Trevor Pinnock, English harpsichord player and conductor

1951 – Robben Ford, American guitarist and songwriter

1965 – J. B. Smoove, American comedian, writer, and actor

1968 – Lalah Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

And on this day in history….

1773 – American Revolution: Boston Tea Party: Members of the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians dump hundreds of crates of tea into Boston harbor as a protest against the Tea Act.