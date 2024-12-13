Almanac - Friday December 13, 2024

Today Friday, 13th of December of 2024,

December 13 is the 348th day of the year

18 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until Winter Solstice next Saturday December 21, 2024, 1:19 AM Pacific Time

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:17:11 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:54 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:04:32 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.5°F

The first low tide was at 1:56 am at 2.6 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:05 am at 7.08 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:21 pm at -1.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:20 pm.

The Moon is currently 95.4% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 15th of December of 2024 at 1:02 am

The November moon is called the Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

This moon is also called the…

Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

Digging/Scratching Moon (Tlingit)

Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe)

Frost Moon (Cree, Assiniboine)

Whitefish Moon (Algonquin)

Today is….

NATIONAL GUARD BIRTHDAY

Ice Cream Day

National Cocoa Day

National Cream Cheese Frosting Day

National Day of the Horse

National Popcorn String Day

National Salesperson's Day

National Violin Day

Official Lost and Found Day

Pick a Pathologist Pal Day

Today is also….

Acadian Remembrance Day (Acadians)

National Day (Saint Lucia)

Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day (Poland)

Nanking Massacre Memorial Day (China)

Nusantara Day (Indonesia)

Republic Day (Malta)

Sailor's Day (Brazil)

Saint Lucia Day (mainly in Scandinavia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….

1816 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded Siemens (d. 1892)

1818 – Mary Todd Lincoln, 16th First Lady of the United States (d. 1882)

1882 – Jane Edna Hunter, African-American social worker (d. 1971)

1903 – Ella Baker, American activist (d. 1986)

1903 – Carlos Montoya, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1993)

1906 – Laurens van der Post, South African-English soldier and author (d. 1996)

1908 – Van Heflin, American film actor (d. 1971)

1911 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and painter (d. 1972)

1920 – George P. Shultz, American economist and politician, 60th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, American actor, singer, and dancer

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2021)

1945 – Herman Cain, American businessman, politician, and activist (d. 2020)

1948 – Ted Nugent, American musician

1957 – Steve Buscemi, American actor and director

1967 – Jamie Foxx, American actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and comedian

1989 – Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter

….and on this day in history….

1577 – Sir Francis Drake sets sail from Plymouth, England, on his round-the-world voyage.

1972 – Apollo program: Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt begin the third and final extra-vehicular activity (EVA) or "Moonwalk" of Apollo 17. To date they are the last humans to set foot on the Moon.