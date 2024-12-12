Almanac - Thursday December 12, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 12th of December of 2024,

December 12 is the 347th day of the year

19 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until Winter Solstice next Saturday December 21, 2024, 1:19 AM Pacific Time

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:28 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:38 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:04:03 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.5°F

the first low tide will be at 1:04 am at 2.16 feet

and the next low tide at 2:33 pm at -0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:23 am at 6.84 feet

and the next high tide at 9:20 pm at 4.69 feet

The Moon is currently 89.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Sunday the15th of December of 2024 at 1:02 am

The November moon is called the Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

This moon is also called the…

• Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

• Digging/Scratching Moon (Tlingit)

• Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Frost Moon (Cree, Assiniboine)

• Whitefish Moon (Algonquin)

Today is….

The Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts

Gingerbread House Day

International Sound Check Day

National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-a-Ling Day

National Poinsettia Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day (Russia)

Day of Neutrality (Turkmenistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1805 – Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1878)

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (d. 1880)

1863 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter (d. 1944)

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, American actor (d. 1973)

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1998)

1918 – Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1923 – Bob Barker, American game show host and producer (d. 2023)

1924 – Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (d. 2013)

1937 – Connie Francis, American singer, musician, and actress

1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer

1943 – Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (d. 1999)

1945 – Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (d. 1997)

1952 – Cathy Rigby, American gymnast

1957 – Sheila E., American singer and musician

Today is also….

1787 – Pennsylvania becomes the second state to ratify the US Constitution.

1870 – Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina becomes the second black U.S. congressman.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [•••] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.

2000 – The United States Supreme Court releases its decision in Bush v. Gore.

2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.