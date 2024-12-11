Almanac - Wednesday December 11, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 11th of December of 2024,

December 11 is the 346th day of the year

20 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:44 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:24 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:03:34 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:32 am

The first low tide will be at 12:11 am at 1.64 feet

The next low tide at 1:44 pm at -0.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:12 pm at 4.43 feet

The Moon is currently 81.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days Sunday the 15th of December of 2024 at 1:02 am

Today is…..

Holiday Food Drive for Needy Animals Day

National App Day

National Have a Bagel Day

National Noodle Ring Day

National Stretching Day

Today is also….

Establishment of Kurdish Women's Union (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Indiana Day (United States)

International Mountain Day

National Tango Day (Argentina)

Pampanga Day (Pampanga province, Philippines)

Republic Day, the day when Upper Volta became an autonomous republic in the French Community in 1958. (Burkina Faso)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1803 – Hector Berlioz, French composer, conductor, and critic (d. 1869)

1830 – Kamehameha V of Hawaii (d. 1872)

1856 – Georgi Plekhanov, Russian philosopher, theorist, and author (d. 1918)

1882 – Fiorello H. La Guardia, American lawyer and politician, 99th Mayor of New York City (d. 1947)

1904 – Marge, American cartoonist, creator of Little Lulu (d. 1993)

1908 – Elliott Carter, American composer and academic (d. 2012)

1911 – Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian author, playwright, and screenwriter, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian novelist, historian, and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)

1922 – Grace Paley, American short story writer and poet (d. 2007)

1923 – Morrie Turner, American comics creator of Wee Pals (d. 2014)

1926 – Big Mama Thornton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1931 – Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican actress, singer, and dancer

1931 – Rajneesh, Indian guru, mystic, and educator (d. 1990)

1938 – McCoy Tyner, American jazz musician (d. 2020)

1939 – Tom Hayden, American activist and politician (d. 2016)

1943 – John Kerry, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 68th United States Secretary of State

1949 – Christina Onassis, Greek-Argentine businesswoman, socialite, and heiress (d. 1988)

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1967 – Mo'Nique, American comedian, actress, and producer

1973 – Mos Def, American rapper

1978 – Roy Wood, Jr., American comedian, actor, and radio host

….and on this day in history….

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi transmits the first transatlantic radio signal from Poldhu, Cornwall, England to Saint John's, Newfoundland.

1913 – More than two years after it was stolen from the Louvre, Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa is recovered in Florence, Italy. The thief, Vincenzo Peruggia, is immediately arrested.

1934 – Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the final time.

1946 – The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is established.

1964 – Che Guevara speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

1972 – Apollo 17 becomes the sixth and final Apollo mission to land on the Moon.

2008 – Bernie Madoff is arrested and charged with securities fraud in a $50 billion Ponzi scheme.

2009 – Finnish game developer Rovio Entertainment releases the hit mobile game Angry Birds internationally on iOS.

2020 – The Food and Drug Administration issues an Emergency Use Authorization on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the agency.