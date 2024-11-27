Almanac - Wednesday November 27, 2024
November 27 is the 332nd day of the year
34 days remain until the end of the year.
24 days until winter begins
Today Wednesday, 27th of November of 2024, the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:03:24 am and sunset will be at 4:51:48 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:57:36 am.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.3°F.
the first low tide was at 1:28 am at 2.02 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:45 am at 5.85 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:42 pm at 0.43 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:08 pm at 4.28 feet
The Moon is currently 12.6% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 30th of November of 2024 at 10:21 pm
Today is….
National Bavarian Cream Pie Day
National Family Caregivers Day
What Do You Love About America Day
Today is also….
Lancashire Day (United Kingdom)
Maaveerar Day (Tamil Eelam, Sri Lanka)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1701 – Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1744)
1843 – Cornelius Vanderbilt II, American businessman (d. 1899)
1874 – Charles A. Beard, American historian, author, and educator, co-founded The New School (d. 1948)
1874 – Chaim Weizmann, Belarusian-Israeli chemist and politician, 1st President of Israel (d. 1952)
1901 – Ted Husing, American sportscaster (d. 1962)
1907 – L. Sprague de Camp, American historian and author (d. 2000)
1909 – James Agee, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 1955)
1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, American actor and television host (d. 1998)
1925 – Derroll Adams, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2000)
1932 – Benigno Aquino Jr., Filipino journalist and politician (d. 1983)
1935 – Les Blank, American director and producer (d. 2013)
1936 – Gail Sheehy, American journalist and author (d. 2020)
1940 – Bruce Lee, American-Chinese actor, martial artist, and screenwriter (d. 1973
1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)
1942 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1970)
1944 – Mickey Leland, American activist and politician (d. 1989)
1945 – James Avery, American actor (d. 2013
1945 – Randy Brecker, American trumpeter and flugelhornist
1957 – Caroline Kennedy, American lawyer and diplomat, 27th United States Ambassador to Australia, daughter of President John F. Kennedy
1960 – Yulia Tymoshenko, Ukrainian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Ukraine
1961 – Samantha Bond, English actress
1961 – Steve Oedekerk, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1973 – Samantha Harris, American model and television host
1979 – Hilary Hahn, American violinist
….and on this day in history….
1895 – At the Swedish–Norwegian Club in Paris, Alfred Nobel signs his last will and testament, setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize after he dies.
1896 – Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss is first performed.
1924 – In New York City, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.
1945 – CARE (then the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) is founded to send CARE Packages of food relief to Europe after World War II.
1968 – Penny Ann Early becomes the first woman to play in a major professional men's basketball league, for the Kentucky Colonels in an ABA game against the Los Angeles Stars
1978 – In San Francisco, city mayor George Moscone and openly gay city supervisor Harvey Milk are assassinated by former supervisor Dan White.
1999 – The centre-left Labour Party takes control of the New Zealand government with leader Helen Clark becoming the first elected female prime minister in New Zealand's history.