Almanac - Friday November 22, 2024

Today is Friday the 22nd of November of 2024

November 22 is the 327th day of the year

39 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:58:21 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:35 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:58 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:57 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:26 am at 3.06 feet

The next high tide at 3:14 pm at 4.71 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:26 pm at 0.42 feet

The Moon will be 55.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

It will be the Last Quarter Moon later today at 5:28 pm

Today is…..

Go For a Ride Day

Humane Society Anniversary Day

National Cranberry Relish Day

National Housing Day (Canada)

National Kimchi Day (South Korea)

National Stop the Violence Day

Start Your Own Country Day

NATIONAL ESPRESSO DAY

NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY

NATIONAL CASHEW DAY

NATIONAL EAT A CRANBERRY DAY

Today is also….

Day of the Albanian Alphabet (Albania and ethnic Albanians)

Good Spouses Day (いい夫婦の日) celebrates married couples in Japan.

Independence Day celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1710 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach, German composer and son of J.S. Bach (Sinfonias 64), born in Weimar, Germany (d. 1784)

1744 – Abigail Adams, American wife of John Adams, 2nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1818)

1808 – Thomas Cook, English businessman, founded Thomas Cook Group (d. 1892)

1819 – George Eliot, English novelist and poet (d. 1880)

1859 Cecil Sharp, British collector of English folk music and dance, born in London, England (d. 1924)

1868 – John Nance Garner, American politician, 32nd Vice President of the United States (d. 1967)

1869 – André Gide, French novelist, essayist, and dramatist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1890 – Charles de Gaulle, French general and politician, President of France (d. 1970)

1891 – Edward Bernays, American publicist (d. 1995)

1893 – Lazar Kaganovich, Soviet politician (d. 1991)

1898 – Wiley Post, American pilot (d. 1935)

1899 – Hoagy Carmichael, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1981)

1901 Joaquín Rodrigo, Spanish composer, born in Sagunto, Spain (d. 1999)

1904 – Miguel Covarrubias, Mexican painter and illustrator (d. 1957)

1912 – Doris Duke, American heiress and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1913 – Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1976)

1917 – Jon Cleary, Australian author and playwright (d. 2010)

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, rapper, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1924 – Geraldine Page, American actress and singer (d. 1987)

1925 Gunther Schuller, American horn player, composer, and proponent of jazz-classical "third stream" (Visitation; Of Reminiscences and Reflections - Pulitzer Prize, 1994), born in Queens, New York (d. 2015)

1932 – Robert Vaughn, American actor and director (d. 2016

1940 – Terry Gilliam, American-English actor, director, animator, and screenwriter

1941 Jesse Colin Young, American singer songwriter (Youngbloods; Song For Juli), born in Queens, New York

1943 – Billie Jean King, American tennis player

1950 "Little" Steven Van Zandt (né Lento), American rock guitarist, songwriter, producer (E-Street Band; Asbury Jukes), actor (The Sopranos - "Silvio"), and DJ (Underground Garage), born in Winthrop, Massachusetts

1950 (Martina) "Tina" Weymouth, rock bassist (Talking Heads - "Psycho Killer"; Tom Tom Club - "Wordy Rappinghood"), born in Coronado, California

1951 Kent Nagano, Japanese-American conductor (Berkely Symphony, 1978-2009; Montreal Symphony, 2006-20), opera administrator (Lyon National, 1988-98; LA opera, 2003-06; Bavarian State Opera, 2006-13), and new music advocate, born in Berkeley, California

1958 – Jamie Lee Curtis, American actress

1961 – Mariel Hemingway, American actress

1967 – Mark Ruffalo, American actor

1969 – Marjane Satrapi, Iranian author and illustrator

1980 – Shawn Fanning, American computer programmer and businessman, founded Napster

1984 – Scarlett Johansson, American actress

….and on this day in history….

1935 – The China Clipper inaugurates the first commercial transpacific air service, connecting Alameda, California with Manila.

1963 – President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.

1967 – UN Security Council Resolution 242 is adopted, establishing a set of the principles aimed at guiding negotiations for an Arab–Israeli peace settlement.

1968 – Japan Air Lines Flight 2 accidentally ditches in San Francisco Bay while on approach to San Francisco International Airport. No one is injured.

1975 – Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.

1987 – The Max Headroom signal hijacking incident takes place, in which a pirate broadcast interrupts television broadcasts in Chicago.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.

2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.

2014 – While playing with a toy gun in Cleveland, 12-year-old African American Tamir Rice is killed by a white police officer.