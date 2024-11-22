© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday November 22, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published November 22, 2024 at 6:38 AM PST
Kimchi sample
Colorado State University Extension Nutrition, Food Safety & Health
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Kimchi sample

Today is Friday the 22nd of November of 2024

November 22 is the 327th day of the year

39 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:58:21 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:35 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:58 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:57 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:26 am at 3.06 feet

The next high tide at 3:14 pm at 4.71 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:26 pm at 0.42 feet

The Moon will be 55.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

It will be the Last Quarter Moon later today at 5:28 pm

Today is…..

Go For a Ride Day

Humane Society Anniversary Day

National Cranberry Relish Day

National Housing Day (Canada)

National Kimchi Day (South Korea)

National Stop the Violence Day

Start Your Own Country Day
NATIONAL ESPRESSO DAY
NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY
NATIONAL CASHEW DAY
NATIONAL EAT A CRANBERRY DAY

Today is also….

Day of the Albanian Alphabet (Albania and ethnic Albanians)

Good Spouses Day (いい夫婦の日) celebrates married couples in Japan.

Independence Day celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1710 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach, German composer and son of J.S. Bach (Sinfonias 64), born in Weimar, Germany (d. 1784)

1744Abigail Adams, American wife of John Adams, 2nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1818)

1808Thomas Cook, English businessman, founded Thomas Cook Group (d. 1892)

1819George Eliot, English novelist and poet (d. 1880)

1859 Cecil Sharp, British collector of English folk music and dance, born in London, England (d. 1924)

1868John Nance Garner, American politician, 32nd Vice President of the United States (d. 1967)

1869André Gide, French novelist, essayist, and dramatist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1890Charles de Gaulle, French general and politician, President of France (d. 1970)

1891Edward Bernays, American publicist (d. 1995)

1893 – Lazar Kaganovich, Soviet politician (d. 1991)

1898Wiley Post, American pilot (d. 1935)

1899Hoagy Carmichael, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1981)

1901 Joaquín Rodrigo, Spanish composer, born in Sagunto, Spain (d. 1999)

1904Miguel Covarrubias, Mexican painter and illustrator (d. 1957)

1912Doris Duke, American heiress and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1913Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1976)

1917Jon Cleary, Australian author and playwright (d. 2010)

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, rapper, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1924 – Geraldine Page, American actress and singer (d. 1987)

1925 Gunther Schuller, American horn player, composer, and proponent of jazz-classical "third stream" (Visitation; Of Reminiscences and Reflections - Pulitzer Prize, 1994), born in Queens, New York (d. 2015)

1932Robert Vaughn, American actor and director (d. 2016

1940Terry Gilliam, American-English actor, director, animator, and screenwriter

1941 Jesse Colin Young, American singer songwriter (Youngbloods; Song For Juli), born in Queens, New York

1943 – Billie Jean King, American tennis player

1950 "Little" Steven Van Zandt (né Lento), American rock guitarist, songwriter, producer (E-Street Band; Asbury Jukes), actor (The Sopranos - "Silvio"), and DJ (Underground Garage), born in Winthrop, Massachusetts

1950 (Martina) "Tina" Weymouth, rock bassist (Talking Heads - "Psycho Killer"; Tom Tom Club - "Wordy Rappinghood"), born in Coronado, California

1951 Kent Nagano, Japanese-American conductor (Berkely Symphony, 1978-2009; Montreal Symphony, 2006-20), opera administrator (Lyon National, 1988-98; LA opera, 2003-06; Bavarian State Opera, 2006-13), and new music advocate, born in Berkeley, California

1958Jamie Lee Curtis, American actress

1961Mariel Hemingway, American actress

1967 – Mark Ruffalo, American actor

1969 – Marjane Satrapi, Iranian author and illustrator

1980 – Shawn Fanning, American computer programmer and businessman, founded Napster

1984Scarlett Johansson, American actress

….and on this day in history….

1935 – The China Clipper inaugurates the first commercial transpacific air service, connecting Alameda, California with Manila.

1963 – President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.

1967UN Security Council Resolution 242 is adopted, establishing a set of the principles aimed at guiding negotiations for an ArabIsraeli peace settlement.

1968Japan Air Lines Flight 2 accidentally ditches in San Francisco Bay while on approach to San Francisco International Airport. No one is injured.

1975Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.

1987 – The Max Headroom signal hijacking incident takes place, in which a pirate broadcast interrupts television broadcasts in Chicago.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.

2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.

2014 – While playing with a toy gun in Cleveland, 12-year-old African American Tamir Rice is killed by a white police officer.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
