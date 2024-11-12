Almanac - Tuesday November 12, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 12th of November of 2024

November 12 is the 317th day of the year

49 days remain until the end of the year.

39 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:47:48 am

and sunset at 4:59:38 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:43 am

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.9°F.

The first low tide was at 12:53 am at 0.68 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:29 am at 6.03 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:55 pm at 0.61 feet

The next high tide at 8:00 pm at 4.93 feet

The Moon is currently 84.3%

It is a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Friday the 15th of November of 2024 at 1:29 pm

Today is….

Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

Elizabeth Cady Stanton Day

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day

Happy Hour Day

National French Dip Day

National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day

National Young Reader's Day

Today is also….

Birth of Sun Yat-Sen, also Doctors' Day and Cultural Renaissance Day. (Republic of China)

Constitution Day (Azerbaijan)

Father's Day (Indonesia)

National Health Day (Indonesia)

National Youth Day (East Timor)

World Pneumonia Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1815 – Elizabeth Cady Stanton, American activist (d. 1902)

1817 – Bahá'u'lláh, Persian spiritual leader, founded the Baháʼí Faith (d. 1892)

1833 – Alexander Borodin, Russian composer and chemist (d. 1887)

1840 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator, created The Thinker (d. 1917)

1866 – Sun Yat-sen, Chinese physician and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (d. 1925)

1915 – Roland Barthes, French philosopher, theorist, and critic (d. 1980)

1917 – Jo Stafford, American singer (d. 2008)

1929 – Grace Kelly, American actress, later Princess Grace of Monaco (d. 1982)

1934 – Charles Manson, American cult leader (d. 2017

1940 – Amjad Khan, Indian actor & director (d. 1992)

1944 – Booker T. Jones, American pianist, saxophonist, songwriter, and producer

1945 – Neil Young, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Baaba Maal, Senegalese singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadia Comăneci, Romanian gymnast and coach

1962 – Naomi Wolf, American author and activist

1964 – Vic Chesnutt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2009)

1968 – Sammy Sosa, Dominican-American baseball player

1970 – Tonya Harding, American figure skater

1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor, producer and singer

1982 – Anne Hathaway, American actress

….and on this day in history…..

1892 – Pudge Heffelfinger becomes the first professional American football player on record, participating in his first paid game for the Allegheny Athletic Association.

1936 – In California, the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens to traffic.

1954 – Ellis Island ceases operations.

1958 – A team of rock climbers led by Warren Harding completes the first ascent of The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.

1969 – Vietnam War: Independent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh breaks the story of the My Lai Massacre.

1970 – The Oregon Highway Division attempts to destroy a rotting beached sperm whale with explosives, leading to the now infamous "exploding whale" incident.

1990 – Crown Prince Akihito is formally installed as Emperor Akihito of Japan, becoming the 125th Japanese monarch.

1990 – Tim Berners-Lee publishes a formal proposal for the World Wide Web.

2021 – The Los Angeles Superior Court formally ends the 14-year conservatorship to pop singer Britney Spears.