Almanac - Thursday October 31, 2024

Today is the birthday of the great folk singer Tom Paxton

Today is Thursday, the 31th of October of 2024,

October 31 is the 305th day of the year

61 days remain until the end of the year.

51 days until winter begins

4 Days and 16 hours until Election Day, Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:35:05 am

and sunset will be at 6:10:42 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm

Water Temperature at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be 61.2°F.

the first low tide will be at 4:18 am at 1.98 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:25 am at 5.88 feet

The next low tide at 5:09 pm at 0.19 feet

And the final High tide will be tonight at 11:41 pm at 4.67 feet

The Moon is only 0.9% visible

It's a New Moon right now

Of course, it's Halloween today...

Celebrated in Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other places

Allantide (Cornwall)

Hop-tu-Naa (Isle of Man)

Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere, Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere; begins on sunset of October 31 (Gaels, Welsh people and Neopagan Wheel of the Year)

The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 (Mexico)

Today is also Diwali, Thursday Oct 31, 2024, as of 3:22 AM through early tomorrow morning Friday November 1, 2024, 5:46 AM

Tomorrow is the Holiday

Today is also….

Books for Treats Day

Carve a Pumpkin Day

Girl Scout Founder's Day

Halloween

International Carignan Day

National Candy Apple Day

National Caramel Apple Day

National Doorbell Day

National Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

National Knock-Knock Jokes Day

National Magic Day

Reformation Day

Scare a Friend Day

Sneak Some of the Candy Yourself Before the Kids Start Knocking Day

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Day

World Savings Day

…as well as….

Día de la Canción Criolla (Peru)

King Father's Birthday (Cambodia)

National Unity Day (India)

Reformation Day (Slovenia, parts of Germany, Chile, various Protestant churches with a particular emphasis in Lutheran and Reformed ones)

Saci Day (Brazil)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese general and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (d. 1975)

1896 – Ethel Waters, American singer and actress (d. 1977)

1912 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2001)

1920 – Dick Francis, Welsh-Caymanian jockey and author (d. 2010)

1920 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (d. 2004)

1922 – Illinois Jacquet, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2004)

1922 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2012)

1931 – Dan Rather, American journalist

1936 – Michael Landon, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1937 – Tom Paxton, American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Ali Farka Touré, Malian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1941 – Sally Kirkland, American actress

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, American actor (d. 2018)

1945 – Brian Doyle-Murray, American actor and comedian

1950 – John Candy, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1994)

1950 – Jane Pauley, American journalist

1961 – Kate Campbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Peter Jackson, New Zealand actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Vanilla Ice, American rapper, television personality, and real estate investor

….and on this day in history….

683 – During the Siege of Mecca, the Kaaba catches fire and is burned down.

1517 – Protestant Reformation: Martin Luther posts his 95 Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg.

1864 – Nevada is admitted as the 36th U.S. state.

1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across United States.

1924 – World Savings Day is announced in Milan, Italy by the Members of the Association at the 1st International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Banks).

1941 – After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed.

1941 – World War II: The destroyer USS Reuben James is torpedoed by a German U-boat near Iceland, killing more than 100 U.S. Navy sailors. It is the first U.S. Navy vessel sunk by enemy action in WWII.

1961 – In the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's body is removed from Lenin's Mausoleum, also known as the Lenin Tomb.

2011 – The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.