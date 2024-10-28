Almanac - Monday October 28, 2024

Today is Monday the 28th of October of 2024,

It is the 302nd day of the year

64 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until winter begins

And it’s now 7 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:31:59 am

and sunset will be at 6:14:02 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

Daylight Savings Time in the US ends early Sunday Morning November 3rd

The solar transit will be at 12:53:00 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:44 am at 0.87 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 5.51 feet

The next low tide at 3:29 pm at 1.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:18 pm at 4.74 feet

The Moon is currently 14 going on 13% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days of Friday the 1st of November of 2024 at 5:47 am

Today is….

Honoring the Nation's First Responders Day

International Animation Day

National Chocolate Day

National Internal Medicine Day

Plush Animal Lover's Day

Separation of Church and State Day

St. Jude's Feast Day

Statue of Liberty Dedication Day

Wild Foods Day

Today is also….

Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence of Czechoslovakia from Austria-Hungary in 1918 celebrated in Czech Republic and Slovakia

Ohi Day a national day in Greece, also celebrated in Cyprus and the Greek communities

Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day in Gifu Prefecture, Japan

Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda in Indonesia

Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis, celebrating the liberation from Nazi German troops of the territory of current Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1466 – Erasmus, Dutch philosopher (d. 1536)

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (d. 1986)

1903 – Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (d. 1966)

1914 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (d. 1995)

1917 – Jack Soo, American actor and singer (d. 1979)

1927 – Cleo Laine, English singer and actress

1936 – Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist (d. 2020)

1936 – Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

1939 – Jane Alexander, American actress and producer

1945 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2015)

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress

1952 – Annie Potts, American actress

1955 – Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft

1959 – James Keelaghan, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1966 – Matt Drudge, American blogger and activist, founded the Drudge Report

1967 – Julia Roberts, American actress and producer

1969 – Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Brad Paisley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Joaquin Phoenix, American actor and producer

….and on this day in history….

1420 – Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming dynasty when the Forbidden City is completed.

1492 – Christopher Columbus lands in Cuba on his first voyage to the New World, surmising that it is Japan.

1520 – Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1636 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony votes to establish a theological college, which would later become Harvard University.

1726 – The novel Gulliver's Travels written by Jonathan Swift is published.

1886 – US president Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty.

1893 – Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique receives its première performance only nine days before the composer's death.

1919 – The U.S. Congress passes the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, paving the way for Prohibition to begin the following January.

1942 – The Alaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network at Dawson Creek in Canada.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis ends and Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected female President of Argentina.

2009 – US President Barack Obama signs the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.