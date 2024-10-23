Almanac - Wednesday October 23, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of October of 2024

October 23 is the 297th day of the year

69 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until winter begins

12 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:26:54 am

and sunset will be at 6:19:59 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:26 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:41 am at 4.82 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:25 am at 3.53 feet

The next high tide at 3:39 pm at 5.5 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:15 pm at 0.04 feet

The Moon is currently 58.8% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We will have the Last Quarter Moon early tomorrow morning at 1:03 am

Today is….

Event Organizers Day

Lung Health Day

Medical Assistants Recognition Day

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National Canning Day

National Croc Day

National Horror Movie Day

National iPod Day

International Mole Day

National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day

Paralegal Day

Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day

TV Talk Show Host Day

Unity Day

Today is also….

Aviator's Day in Brazil

Chu-la-long-korn Day in Thailand

Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle in the Republic of North Macedonia

Liberation Day in Libya

National Day in Hungary

Paris Peace Agreement Day in Cambodia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1920 – Bob Montana, American illustrator (d. 1975) He drew Archie Comics

1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author (d. 2022)

1927 – Leszek Kołakowski, Polish-English historian and philosopher (d. 2009)

1940 – Ellie Greenwich, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2009)

1940 – Pelé, Brazilian footballer and actor (d. 2022)

1949 – Nick Tosches, American journalist, author, and poet (d. 2019)

1956 – Dianne Reeves, American singer

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda

1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American activist, author, and academic

1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author and screenwriter

1984 – Meghan McCain, American journalist, author, and television personality

….and on this day in history….

4004 BC – James Ussher's proposed creation date of the world according to the Bible.

1707 – The First Parliament of the Kingdom of Great Britain convenes.

1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts.

1868 – Meiji Restoration: Having taken the shogunate’s seat of power at Edo and declared it his new capital as Tokyo, Mutsuhito proclaims the start of the new Meiji era.

1906 – Alberto Santos-Dumont flies an airplane in the first heavier-than-air flight in Europe.

1991 – Signing of the Paris Peace Accords which ends the Cambodian–Vietnamese War.

1998 – Israel and the Palestinian Authority sign the Wye River Memorandum.

2011 – The Libyan National Transitional Council deems the Libyan Civil War over.