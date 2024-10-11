Almanac - Friday October 11, 2024
Today Friday, the 11th of October of 2024,
October 11 is the 285th day of the year
81 days remain until the end of the year
71 days until winter begins
And 24 days and 17 hours before Election Day
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:21 am
and sunset will be at 6:37:28 pm.
Yom Kippur begins at sundown today
Today we will have 11 hours and 23 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:55:54 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 66.9°F
The first high tide will be at 7:40 am at 4.55 feet
The first low tide will be at 12:18 pm at 3.53 feet
The next high tide at 5:33 pm at 5.33 feet
And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:58 am at 0.07 feet
The Moon is currently 57.5% visible
It’s now Waxing Gibbous
It was a quarter moon yesterday
Full Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 17th of October of 2024 at 4:26 am
Today is….
Today is also….
International Day of the Girl Child
International Newspaper Carrier Day
Revolution Day (North Macedonia)
Today is the beginning of Yom Kippur and
Monday the 14th is Indigenous People's Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 32nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1962)
1905 – Fred Trump, American real estate entrepreneur (d. 1999)
1918 – Jerome Robbins, American director, producer, and choreographer (d. 1998)
1919 – Art Blakey, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1990)
1925 – Elmore Leonard, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter (d. 2013
1926 – Thích Nhất Hạnh, Vietnamese monk, author, and poet (d. 2022)
1932 – Saul Friedländer, Israeli historian and author
1932 – Dottie West, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1991)
1936 – Billy Higgins, American drummer and educator (d. 2001)
1936 – James M. McPherson, American historian and author
1941 – Lester Bowie, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1999)
1942 – Amitabh Bachchan, Indian film actor, producer, television host, and former politician
1962 – Joan Cusack, American actress
1966 – Todd Snider, American singer-songwriter
1985 – Michelle Trachtenberg, American actress
1992 – Cardi B, American rapper
….and on this day in history….
1865 – Hundreds of black men and women march in Jamaica, starting the Morant Bay rebellion.
1906 – San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated schools for Japanese students.
1984 – Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.
1986 – Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Iceland to continue discussions about scaling back IRBM arsenals in Europe.
1987 – The AIDS Memorial Quilt is first displayed during the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
1991 – Prof. Anita Hill delivers her televised testimony concerning sexual harassment during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination.
2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.