Almanac - Friday October 11, 2024

Today Friday, the 11th of October of 2024,

October 11 is the 285th day of the year

81 days remain until the end of the year

71 days until winter begins

And 24 days and 17 hours before Election Day

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:21 am

and sunset will be at 6:37:28 pm.

Yom Kippur begins at sundown today

Today we will have 11 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:55:54 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 66.9°F

The first high tide will be at 7:40 am at 4.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:18 pm at 3.53 feet

The next high tide at 5:33 pm at 5.33 feet

And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:58 am at 0.07 feet

The Moon is currently 57.5% visible

It’s now Waxing Gibbous

It was a quarter moon yesterday

Full Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 17th of October of 2024 at 4:26 am

Today is….

"You Go, Girl" Day

General Pulaski Memorial Day

Kraken Day

National Coming Out Day

National Haunted House Day

National It's My Party Day

National Kimberly Day

National Sausage Pizza Day

Southern Food Heritage Day

Vet Nurse Day

World Biryani Day

World Dulce de Leche Day

World Egg Day

Today is also….

International Day of the Girl Child

International Newspaper Carrier Day

Revolution Day (North Macedonia)

Today is the beginning of Yom Kippur and

Monday the 14th is Indigenous People's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 32nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1962)

1905 – Fred Trump, American real estate entrepreneur (d. 1999)

1918 – Jerome Robbins, American director, producer, and choreographer (d. 1998)

1919 – Art Blakey, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1990)

1925 – Elmore Leonard, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter (d. 2013

1926 – Thích Nhất Hạnh, Vietnamese monk, author, and poet (d. 2022)

1932 – Saul Friedländer, Israeli historian and author

1932 – Dottie West, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1991)

1936 – Billy Higgins, American drummer and educator (d. 2001)

1936 – James M. McPherson, American historian and author

1941 – Lester Bowie, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1999)

1942 – Amitabh Bachchan, Indian film actor, producer, television host, and former politician

1962 – Joan Cusack, American actress

1966 – Todd Snider, American singer-songwriter

1985 – Michelle Trachtenberg, American actress

1992 – Cardi B, American rapper

….and on this day in history….

1865 – Hundreds of black men and women march in Jamaica, starting the Morant Bay rebellion.

1906 – San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated schools for Japanese students.

1984 – Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.

1986 – Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Iceland to continue discussions about scaling back IRBM arsenals in Europe.

1987 – The AIDS Memorial Quilt is first displayed during the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

1991 – Prof. Anita Hill delivers her televised testimony concerning sexual harassment during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

