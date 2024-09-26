Almanac - Thursday September 26, 2024

Today iThursday, 26th of September of 2024,

September 26 is the 270th day of the year

96 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until winter begins

39 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 7:01:48 am

and the sun will set this evening at 6:58:25 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00:06 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 66°F.

the first low tide was at 1:05 am at 0.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:19 am at 4.97 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:18 pm at 3.19 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:39 pm at 5.56 feet

The Moon is currently 32.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon and an Annular Solar Eclipse in 6 days next Wednesday the 2nd of October of 2024 at 11:49 am

Today is….

European Day of Languages

Human Resource Professional Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

Lumberjack Day

Mesothelioma Awareness Day

National Better Breakfast Day

National Compliance Officer Day

National Dumpling Day

National Key Lime Pie Day

National Situational Awareness Day

Remember Me Thursday

Shamu the Whale Day

The Last of Us Day

World Maritime Day

Today is also…

Day of the National Flag (Ecuador)

Dominion Day (New Zealand)

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

National Good Neighbor Day (United States)

Revolution Day (Yemen)

Petrov day

On this day in 1983 – Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike, thus preventing nuclear war.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….

1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)

1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Russian physiologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (d. 1935)

1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1889 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (d. 1976)

1897 – Pope Paul VI (d. 1978)

1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (d. 1937)

1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)

1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (d. 1982)

1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (d. 2000)

1936 – Winnie Ma-di-ki-ze-la-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa (d. 2018)

1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (d. 2015)

1942 – Kent McCord, American actor

1945 – Gal Costa, Brazilian singer (d. 2022)

1945 – Bryan Ferry, English singer-songwriter

1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (d. 2005)

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)

1949 – Jane Smiley, American novelist

1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress

1972 – Beto O'Rourke, American politician

1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis player

….and on this day in history….

1580 – Francis Drake finishes his circumnavigation of the Earth in Plymouth, England.

1789 – George Washington appoints Thomas Jefferson the first United States Secretary of State.

1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.

1914 – The United States Federal Trade Commission is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.

1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.

1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

