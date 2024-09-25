Almanac - Wednesday September 25, 2024

Today Wednesday, 25th of September of 2024,

September 25 is the 269th day of the year

97 days remain until the end of the year

87 days until winter begins

40 Days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:56

am and sunset will be at 6:59:58 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00:27 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 65.3°F

The first high tide will be at 7:20 am at 4.75 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:00 pm at 3.48 feet

And The final high tide of the day will be this afternoon at 5:24 pm at 5.67 feet

The Moon is currently 42% going on 41% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon and an Annular Solar Eclipse in 7 days Wednesday the 2nd of October of 2024 at 11:49 am

Today is….

"If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day

Binge Day

International Ataxia Awareness Day

Math Storytelling Day

National Comic Book Day

National Cooking Day

National Crab Meat Newburg Day

National Food Service Employees Day

National Lobster Day

National One-Hit Wonder Day

National Open the Magic Day

National Psychotherapy Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Research Administrator Day

National Tune-Up Day

National Women's Health and Fitness Day

See You at the Pole

World Dense Breast Day

World Dream Day

World Pharmacist Day

World School Milk Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day or Revolution Day (Mozambique)

Bangladeshi Immigration Day (United States)

Day of National Recognition for the Harkis (France)

National Youth Day (Nauru)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with….

1897 – William Faulkner, American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (d. 1970)

1911 – Eric Williams, Trinidadian historian and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (d. 1981)

1923 – Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 2011)

1926 – Aldo Ray, American actor (d. 1991)

1929 – Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author (d. 2022)

1930 – Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (d. 1999)

1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2022)

1943 – Aram Saroyan, American poet and novelist

1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress

1951 – Mark Hamill, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist (d. 2021)

1952 – Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (d. 2004)

1953 – Richard Harvey, English mandolin player, keyboard player, and composer

1961 – Heather Locklear, American actress

1968 – Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper

1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress

1983 – Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, American actor, rapper, producer, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history….

1237 – England and Scotland sign the Treaty of York, establishing the location of their common border.

1690 – Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick, the first newspaper to appear in the Americas, is published for the first and only time.

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve constitutional amendments: the ten known as the Bill of Rights, the (unratified) Congressional Apportionment Amendment, and the Congressional Compensation Amendment.

1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

1912 – Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.

1926 – The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.

1956 – TAT-1, the first submarine transatlantic telephone cable system, is inaugurated.

1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.