Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday September 23, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published September 23, 2024 at 6:16 AM PDT
Photo taken at the Wooferendum rally at Parliament Square, London on Sunday 7th October 2018.

Today is Monday, the 23rd of September of 2024,

September 23 is the 267th day of the year

99 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until winter begins

Autumnal Equinox was yesterday Sunday September 22, 2024 at 5:43 AM

And 43 days until Election Day (really 42 days and 18 hours) Tuesday November 5 (are you registered to vote?)

The sun will rise this morning at 6:59:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:03:04 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:01:08 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 64.9°F

The first high tide was at 4:29 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:05 am at 3.12 feet

The next high tide at 3:07 pm at 6.23 feet

and the final low tide will be tonight at 10:36 pm at 0.02 feet

The Moon is currently 63.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon will be tomorrow Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am

Today is….

Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Family Day

Innergize Day

International Day of Sign Languages

National Checkers Day and Dogs In Politics Day |

National Great American Pot Pie Day

National Snack Stick Day

Restless Legs Awareness Day

Teal Talk Day

Za'atar Day (Za’atar is herb and spice blend from Lebanon and Syria)

Today is also….

Grito de Lares (Puerto Rico) an uprising against Spain’s colonization of Puerto Rico

Holocaust Memorial Day (Lithuania)

Kyrgyz Language Day (Kyrgyzstan)

National Day (Saudi Arabia)

Teachers' Day (Brunei)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

63 BCAugustus, Roman emperor (d. 14 AD)

1215Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (d. 1294)

1867John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (d. 1948)

1889Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)

1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1984)

1916Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1978)

1920Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1967)

1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)

1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist (d. 2023)

1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)

1941George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (d. 1971)

1943Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter

1944Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957Rosalind Chao, American actress

1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1868 – The Grito de Lares occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.

1905 – Norway and Sweden sign the Karlstad Treaty, peacefully dissolving the Union between the two countries.

1973Argentine general election: Juan Perón returns to power in Argentina.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
