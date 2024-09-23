Almanac - Monday September 23, 2024

Today is Monday, the 23rd of September of 2024,

September 23 is the 267th day of the year

99 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until winter begins

Autumnal Equinox was yesterday Sunday September 22, 2024 at 5:43 AM

And 43 days until Election Day (really 42 days and 18 hours) Tuesday November 5 (are you registered to vote?)

The sun will rise this morning at 6:59:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:03:04 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:01:08 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 64.9°F

The first high tide was at 4:29 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:05 am at 3.12 feet

The next high tide at 3:07 pm at 6.23 feet

and the final low tide will be tonight at 10:36 pm at 0.02 feet

The Moon is currently 63.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon will be tomorrow Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am

Today is….

Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Family Day

Innergize Day

International Day of Sign Languages

National Checkers Day and Dogs In Politics Day |

National Great American Pot Pie Day

National Snack Stick Day

Restless Legs Awareness Day

Teal Talk Day

Za'atar Day (Za’atar is herb and spice blend from Lebanon and Syria)

Today is also….

Grito de Lares (Puerto Rico) an uprising against Spain’s colonization of Puerto Rico

Holocaust Memorial Day (Lithuania)

Kyrgyz Language Day (Kyrgyzstan)

National Day (Saudi Arabia)

Teachers' Day (Brunei)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

63 BC – Augustus, Roman emperor (d. 14 AD)

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (d. 1294)

1867 – John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (d. 1948)

1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)

1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1984)

1916 – Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1978)

1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1967)

1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)

1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist (d. 2023)

1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)

1941 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (d. 1971)

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter

1944 – Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Rosalind Chao, American actress

1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1868 – The Grito de Lares occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.

1905 – Norway and Sweden sign the Karlstad Treaty, peacefully dissolving the Union between the two countries.

1973 – Argentine general election: Juan Perón returns to power in Argentina.