Almanac - Monday September 23, 2024
Today is Monday, the 23rd of September of 2024,
September 23 is the 267th day of the year
99 days remain until the end of the year.
89 days until winter begins
Autumnal Equinox was yesterday Sunday September 22, 2024 at 5:43 AM
And 43 days until Election Day (really 42 days and 18 hours) Tuesday November 5 (are you registered to vote?)
The sun will rise this morning at 6:59:13 am
and sunset will be at 7:03:04 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 3 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:01:08 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 64.9°F
The first high tide was at 4:29 am at 4.59 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:05 am at 3.12 feet
The next high tide at 3:07 pm at 6.23 feet
and the final low tide will be tonight at 10:36 pm at 0.02 feet
The Moon is currently 63.9% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon will be tomorrow Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am
Today is….
International Day of Sign Languages
National Checkers Day and Dogs In Politics Day |
National Great American Pot Pie Day
Za'atar Day (Za’atar is herb and spice blend from Lebanon and Syria)
Today is also….
Grito de Lares (Puerto Rico) an uprising against Spain’s colonization of Puerto Rico
Holocaust Memorial Day (Lithuania)
Kyrgyz Language Day (Kyrgyzstan)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
63 BC – Augustus, Roman emperor (d. 14 AD)
1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (d. 1294)
1867 – John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (d. 1948)
1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)
1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1984)
1916 – Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1978)
1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)
1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1967)
1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)
1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist (d. 2023)
1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)
1941 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (d. 1971)
1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter
1944 – Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress
1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Rosalind Chao, American actress
1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
….and on this day in history….
1868 – The Grito de Lares occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.
1905 – Norway and Sweden sign the Karlstad Treaty, peacefully dissolving the Union between the two countries.
1973 – Argentine general election: Juan Perón returns to power in Argentina.