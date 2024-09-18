Almanac - Wednesday September 18, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 18th of September of 2024,
September 18 is the 262nd day of the year
104 days remain until the end of the year.
4 days until fall begins
Autumnal Equinox will be on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 5:43 AM
And 48 days (really, 47 days and 17 hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:57 am
and sunset will be at 7:10:52 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 15 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:02:54 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park in San Francisco today will be 63.7°F.
The first low tide was at 5:17 am at -0.03 feet
The first tide of the day will be at 11:42 am at 6.06 feet
The next low tide at 5:41pm at 0.55 feet
And the final high tide of the day will be tonight at 11:54 pm at 6.07 feet
The Moon is currently 99.8% visible
It was a 100% Full Moon last night
It’s now a waning gibbous moon
We’ll have a Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am
Today is….
Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day
International Read an eBook Day
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day
National School Backpack Awareness Day
Today is also….
Day of National Music (Azerbaijan)
Island Language Day (Okinawa Prefecture, Japan)
National Day or Dieciocho (Chile)
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day (United States)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with….
1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (d. 1784
1895 – John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1979)
1905 – Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (d. 1977)
1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)
1907 – Leon Askin, Austrian actor (d. 2005)
1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist (d. 2017)
1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)
1933 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (d. 2020)
1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor
1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright
1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician
1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2002)
1956 – Chris Hedges, American journalist and author
1970 – Aisha Tyler, American actress, television host, and author
1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist
1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress
…and on this day in history…
1793 – The first cornerstone of the United States Capitol is laid by George Washington.
1837 – Tiffany & Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium".
1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.
1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.
1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.
1895 – The Atlanta Exposition Speech on race relations is delivered by Booker T. Washington.
1914 – The Irish Home Rule Act becomes law, but is delayed until after World War I.
1919 – Fritz Pollard becomes the first African American to play professional football for a major team, the Akron Pros.
1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.
1947 – The National Security Act reorganizes the United States government's military and intelligence services.
1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term.
1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.
1981 – The Assemblée Nationale votes to abolish capital punishment in France.
1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.
1997 – The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is adopted.