Almanac - Wednesday September 18, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 18th of September of 2024,

September 18 is the 262nd day of the year

104 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until fall begins

Autumnal Equinox will be on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 5:43 AM

And 48 days (really, 47 days and 17 hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:10:52 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 15 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:54 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park in San Francisco today will be 63.7°F.

The first low tide was at 5:17 am at -0.03 feet

The first tide of the day will be at 11:42 am at 6.06 feet

The next low tide at 5:41pm at 0.55 feet

And the final high tide of the day will be tonight at 11:54 pm at 6.07 feet

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

It was a 100% Full Moon last night

It’s now a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have a Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am

Today is….

Chiropractic Founder's Day

First Love Day

Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day

International Equal Pay Day

International Read an eBook Day

National Cheeseburger Day

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

National Red Velvet Cake Day

National Respect Day

National School Backpack Awareness Day

Rice Krispies Treats Day

World Bamboo Day

World Water Monitoring Day

Today is also….

Day of National Music (Azerbaijan)

Island Language Day (Okinawa Prefecture, Japan)

National Day or Dieciocho (Chile)

Navy Day (Croatia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with….

1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (d. 1784

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1979)

1905 – Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (d. 1977)

1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)

1907 – Leon Askin, Austrian actor (d. 2005)

1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist (d. 2017)

1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1933 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (d. 2020)

1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright

1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician

1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2002)

1956 – Chris Hedges, American journalist and author

1970 – Aisha Tyler, American actress, television host, and author

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist

1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress

…and on this day in history…

1793 – The first cornerstone of the United States Capitol is laid by George Washington.

1837 – Tiffany & Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium".

1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.

1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.

1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.

1895 – The Atlanta Exposition Speech on race relations is delivered by Booker T. Washington.

1914 – The Irish Home Rule Act becomes law, but is delayed until after World War I.

1919 – Fritz Pollard becomes the first African American to play professional football for a major team, the Akron Pros.

1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.

1947 – The National Security Act reorganizes the United States government's military and intelligence services.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term.

1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.

1981 – The Assemblée Nationale votes to abolish capital punishment in France.

1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.

1997 – The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is adopted.