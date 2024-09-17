Almanac - Tuesday September 17, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of September of 2024,

September 17 is the 261st day of the year

105 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until Fall begins

Autumnal Equinox will be this Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 5:43 AM

And 49 days (really, 48 days and 17 hours) until Election Day, Tuesday November 5, 2024

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes 6:54:06 am

and sunset will be at 7:12:26 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:16 pm.

Water Temperature at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be 63.9°F.

The first low tide was at 4:38 am at -0.39 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:10 am at 5.71 feet

The next low tide at 4:52 pm at 1.13 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:58 pm at 6.34 feet

The Moon is currently 99.4% Visible

Close enough to call it a Full Moon

It’s been waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have a 100 per cent Full Moon later today at 7:34 pm

We’ll also have a Partial Lunar Eclipse

The September Full Moon is called The Harvest Moon or the Full Corn Moon.

The Harvest Moon is the full Moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox.

Which will be Sunday, September 22, 2024, 5:43 AM

This time also corresponds with the traditional harvesting of corn.

It’s also called the….

Autumn Moon, the Mating Moon as well as the Rutting Moon by the Cree

Child Moon by the Tlingit

Corn Harvest Moon and the Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry by the Dakota

Corn Maker Moon by the Western Abenaki

Falling Leaves Moon by the Ojibwe

Leaves Turning Moon by the Anishinaabe

Moon of Brown Leaves in Lakota

and the Yellow Leaf Moon in Assiniboine

Today is….

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

Get Ready Day

National Apple Dumpling Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Monte Cristo Day

National Professional House Cleaners Day

National Table Shuffleboard Day

National Voter Registration Day

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

Time's Up Day

World Patient Safety Day

Today is also….

Australian Citizenship Day

Heroes' Day in Angola

Marathwada Liberation Day in Maharashtra state in India

National Unity Day in Belarus since 2021

Operation Market Garden Anniversary is still remembered with parachuting and dedications on this day in The Netherlands

Teachers' Day in Honduras

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

879 – Charles the Simple, Frankish king (d. 929)

1859 – Billy the Kid, American gunman (d. 1881)

1883 – William Carlos Williams, American poet, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1963)

1903 – Frank O'Connor, Irish short story writer, novelist, and poet (d. 1966)

1907 – Warren E. Burger, American lawyer and judge, 15th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1995)

1918 – Chaim Herzog, Irish-born Israeli general and politician, 6th President of Israel (d. 1997)

1922 – Agostinho Neto, Angolan poet and politician, 1st President of Angola (d. 1979)

1923 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1953)

1928 – Roddy McDowall, English-American actor (d. 1998)

1931 – Anne Bancroft, American actress (d. 2005)

1935 – Ken Kesey, American novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2001)

1939 – David Souter, American lawyer and jurist

1942 – Robert Graysmith, American author and for a time the editorial cartoonist for the San Francisco Chronicle

1944 – Reinhold Messner, Italian mountaineer and explorer

1947 – Jeff MacNelly, American cartoonist (d. 2000)

1948 – John Ritter, American actor and producer (d. 2003)

1950 – Narendra Modi, Indian politician; Chief Minister of Gujarat and 14th Prime Minister of India

1950 – Fee Waybill, American singer-songwriter and producer

1951 – Kermit Washington, American basketball player

1953 – Rita Rudner, American actress, comedian, and screenwriter

1965 – Yuji Naka, Japanese video game designer, created Sonic the Hedgehog

1974 – Rasheed Wallace, American basketball player and coach

1979 – Flo Rida [Tramar Dillard], American rapper, born in Carol City, Florida

…..and on this day in history….

1111 – Highest Galician nobility led by Pedro Fróilaz de Traba and the bishop Diego Gelmírez crown Alfonso VII as "King of Galicia".

1382 – Louis the Great's daughter, Mary, is crowned "king" of Hungary.

1776 – The Presidio of San Francisco is founded in New Spain.

1787 – The United States Constitution is signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, bringing the Constitutional Convention to an end.

1849 – American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery.

1859 – Joshua A. Norton declares himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."

1920 – The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Association in Canton, Ohio.

1978 – The Camp David Accords are signed by Israel and Egypt.

1980 – After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.

1983 – Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.

1991 – The first version of the Linux kernel (0.01) is released to the Internet.

2011 – Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.

2013 – Grand Theft Auto V earns more than half a billion dollars on its first day of release.