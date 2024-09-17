Almanac - Tuesday September 17, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 17th of September of 2024,
September 17 is the 261st day of the year
105 days remain until the end of the year.
5 days until Fall begins
Autumnal Equinox will be this Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 5:43 AM
And 49 days (really, 48 days and 17 hours) until Election Day, Tuesday November 5, 2024
The sun will rise in a couple of minutes 6:54:06 am
and sunset will be at 7:12:26 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 18 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:03:16 pm.
Water Temperature at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be 63.9°F.
The first low tide was at 4:38 am at -0.39 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:10 am at 5.71 feet
The next low tide at 4:52 pm at 1.13 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:58 pm at 6.34 feet
The Moon is currently 99.4% Visible
Close enough to call it a Full Moon
It’s been waxing gibbous moon
We’ll have a 100 per cent Full Moon later today at 7:34 pm
We’ll also have a Partial Lunar Eclipse
The September Full Moon is called The Harvest Moon or the Full Corn Moon.
The Harvest Moon is the full Moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox.
Which will be Sunday, September 22, 2024, 5:43 AM
This time also corresponds with the traditional harvesting of corn.
It’s also called the….
Autumn Moon, the Mating Moon as well as the Rutting Moon by the Cree
Child Moon by the Tlingit
Corn Harvest Moon and the Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry by the Dakota
Corn Maker Moon by the Western Abenaki
Falling Leaves Moon by the Ojibwe
Leaves Turning Moon by the Anishinaabe
Moon of Brown Leaves in Lakota
and the Yellow Leaf Moon in Assiniboine
Today is….
Constitution Day and Citizenship Day
National Professional House Cleaners Day
National Table Shuffleboard Day
National Voter Registration Day
Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day
Today is also….
Marathwada Liberation Day in Maharashtra state in India
National Unity Day in Belarus since 2021
Operation Market Garden Anniversary is still remembered with parachuting and dedications on this day in The Netherlands
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
879 – Charles the Simple, Frankish king (d. 929)
1859 – Billy the Kid, American gunman (d. 1881)
1883 – William Carlos Williams, American poet, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1963)
1903 – Frank O'Connor, Irish short story writer, novelist, and poet (d. 1966)
1907 – Warren E. Burger, American lawyer and judge, 15th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1995)
1918 – Chaim Herzog, Irish-born Israeli general and politician, 6th President of Israel (d. 1997)
1922 – Agostinho Neto, Angolan poet and politician, 1st President of Angola (d. 1979)
1923 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1953)
1928 – Roddy McDowall, English-American actor (d. 1998)
1931 – Anne Bancroft, American actress (d. 2005)
1935 – Ken Kesey, American novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2001)
1939 – David Souter, American lawyer and jurist
1942 – Robert Graysmith, American author and for a time the editorial cartoonist for the San Francisco Chronicle
1944 – Reinhold Messner, Italian mountaineer and explorer
1947 – Jeff MacNelly, American cartoonist (d. 2000)
1948 – John Ritter, American actor and producer (d. 2003)
1950 – Narendra Modi, Indian politician; Chief Minister of Gujarat and 14th Prime Minister of India
1950 – Fee Waybill, American singer-songwriter and producer
1951 – Kermit Washington, American basketball player
1953 – Rita Rudner, American actress, comedian, and screenwriter
1965 – Yuji Naka, Japanese video game designer, created Sonic the Hedgehog
1974 – Rasheed Wallace, American basketball player and coach
1979 – Flo Rida [Tramar Dillard], American rapper, born in Carol City, Florida
…..and on this day in history….
1111 – Highest Galician nobility led by Pedro Fróilaz de Traba and the bishop Diego Gelmírez crown Alfonso VII as "King of Galicia".
1382 – Louis the Great's daughter, Mary, is crowned "king" of Hungary.
1776 – The Presidio of San Francisco is founded in New Spain.
1787 – The United States Constitution is signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, bringing the Constitutional Convention to an end.
1849 – American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery.
1859 – Joshua A. Norton declares himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."
1920 – The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Association in Canton, Ohio.
1978 – The Camp David Accords are signed by Israel and Egypt.
1980 – After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.
1983 – Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.
1991 – The first version of the Linux kernel (0.01) is released to the Internet.
2011 – Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.
2013 – Grand Theft Auto V earns more than half a billion dollars on its first day of release.