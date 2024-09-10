Almanac - Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Today is Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, the 254th day of the year with 111 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:48am

Sunset: 7:23pm

The waxing gibbous moon (53% visible) will rise this afternoon at 3:14 and will remain visible throughout the evening.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides : 8:25am/5:55pm

: 8:25am/5:55pm Low Tides: 12:08am/11:28am

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...

Libraries Remember Day

National Day of Service and Remembrence

Patriot Day

Remember Freedom Day

National Hot Cross Bun Day

On this day in...

1297 - Scotsman William Wallace defeated the English forces of Sir Hugh de Cressingham at the Battle of Stirling Bridge.

1499 - French forces took over Milan, Italy.

1609 - Explorer Henry Hudson sailed into New York harbor and discovered Manhattan Island and the Hudson River.

1695 - Imperial troops under Eugene of Savoy defeated the Turks at the Battle of Zenta.

1709 - An Anglo-Dutch-Austrian force defeated the French in the Battle of Malplaquet.

1714 - Spanish and French troops broke into Barcelona and ended Catalonia's sovereignty after 13 months of seige.

1776 - A Peace Conference was held between British General Howe and three representatives of the Continental Congress (Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Edward Rutledge). The conference failed and the American war for independence continued for seven years.

1789 - Alexander Hamilton was appointed by U.S. President George Washington to be the first secretary of the treasury.

1936 - Boulder Dam in Nevada was dedicated by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt by turning on the dam's first hydroelectric generator. The dam is now called Hoover Dam.

1941 - Charles A. Lindbergh brought on charges of anti-Semitism with a speech in which he blamed "the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration" for trying to draw the United States into World War II.

1941 - In Arlington, VA, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pentagon took place.

1951 - Florence Chadwick became the first woman to swim the English Channel from both directions.

1959 - The U.S. Congress passed a bill authorizing the creation of food

1967 - The Carol Burnett Show premiered on CBS.

1974 - "Little House On The Prairie" made its television debut.

1985 - A U.S. satellite passed through the tail of the Giacobini-Zinner comet. It was the first on-the-spot sampling of a comet.

1990 - U.S. President Bush vowed "Saddam Hussein will fail" while addressing Congress on the Persian Gulf crisis. In the speech Bush spoke of an objective of a new world order - "freer from the threat of terror, stronger in the pursuit of justice, and more secure in the quest for peace".

1997 - Scotland voted to create its own Parliament after 290 years of union with England.

2001 - In the U.S., four airliners were hijacked and were intentionally crashed. Two airliners hit the World Trade Center, which collapsed shortly after, in New York City, NY. One airliner hit the Pentagon in Arlington, VA. Another airliner crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. About 3,000 people were killed.

2012 - Terrorists attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Four Americans were brutally murdered and ten others were injured.

