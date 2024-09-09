Almanac - Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Today is Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, the 253th day of the year with 112 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:48am

Sunset: 7:24pm

The moon is in its First Quarter (50% visible) and will rise this afternoon at 2:13pm and set at 11:19pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides : 6:34am/4:45pm

: 6:34am/4:45pm Low Tides: 10:01am

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63degrees today.

Today is...



Ants On A Log Day

National Port Wine Day

National TV Dinner Day

Swap Ideas Day

World Suicide Prevention Day

On this day in...

1608 - John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown, VA colony council.

1813 - The first defeat of British naval squadron occurred in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. The leader of the U.S. fleet sent the famous message "We have met the enemy, and they are ours" to U.S. General William Henry Harrison.

1846 - Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine.

1921 - The Ayus Autobahn in Germany opened near Berlin. The road is known for its nonexistent speed limit.

1942 - U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt mandated gasoline rationing as part of the U.S. wartime effort.

1953 - Swanson began selling its first "TV dinner."

1963 - Twenty black students entered public schools in Alabama at the end of a standoff between federal authorities and Alabama governor George C. Wallace.

1981 - Pablo Picasso's mural Guernica was received in the town of Guernica.

1990 - Iraq's Saddam Hussein offered free oil to developing nations in an attempt to win their support during the Gulf War Crisis.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

Robert Wise 1914

Arnold Daniel Palmer 1929

Charles Kuralt 1934

Mary Jane Oliver 1935

Artie Tripp (Mothers Of Invention) 1939

Jose Feliciano 1945

Charlie Waters 1948

Margaret Trudeau 1948

Joe Perry (Aerosmith) 1950

Amy Irving 1953

Colin Firth 1960

Guy Ritchie 1968

Ryan Phillippe 1974

Gustavo Kuerten 1976

