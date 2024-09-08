Almanac - Monday, September 9, 2024
Today is Monday, September 9th, 2024, the 252th day of the year with 113 days remain until the end of the year.
Sunrise: 6:47am
Sunset: 7:26pm
The waxing crescent moon (33% visible) will rise this afternoon at 1:09 and set at 10:35pm.
At the Golden Gate...
- High Tides: 4:54am/3:55pm
- Low Tides: 9:12am/10:56pm
...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.
Today is...
- International Box Wine Day
- International Buy A Priest A Beer Day
- International Day To Protect Education From Attack
- National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
- National Teddy Bear Day
- Opposite Day (Do the Opposite of What You Normally Do)
- Wonderful Weirdoes Day
On this day in...
1776 - The second Continental Congress officially made the term "United States", replacing the previous term "United Colonies."
1850 - California became the 31st state to join the union.
1893 - U.S. President Grover Cleveland's wife, Frances Cleveland, gave birth to a daughter, Esther. It was the first time a president's child was born in the White House.
1926 - The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) was created by the Radio Corporation of America (RCA).
1942 - Japan dropped incendiaries over the Northwest US in an attempt to set fire to the forests in Oregon and Washington. The forest did not ignite.
1948 - North Korea became the People's Democratic Republic of Korea.
1957 - The first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction was signed into law by U.S. President Eisenhower.
1965 - Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched the eighth perfect game in major league baseball history.
1979 - Tracy Austin, at 16, became the youngest player to win the U.S. Open women’s tennis title.
1993 - Israeli and PLO leaders agreed to recognize each other.
1997 - Sinn Fein, the IRA's political ally, formally renounced violence as it took its place in talks on Northern Ireland's future.
1998 - Four tourists who had paid $32,500 each were taken in submarine to view the wreckage of the Titanic. The ship is 2 miles below the Atlantic off Newfoundland.
Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...
- Colonel Harland Sanders 1890
- Cliff Robertson 1925
- Topol 1935
- Otis Redding 1941
- Tom Wopat 1951
- Angela Cartwright 1952
- Hugh Grant 1960
- Adam Sandler 1966
- Dray (Das EFX) 1970
- Henry Thomas 1971
- Michael Buble 1975
- Michelle Williams 1980