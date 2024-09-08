Almanac - Monday, September 9, 2024

Today is Monday, September 9th, 2024, the 252th day of the year with 113 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:47am

Sunset: 7:26pm

The waxing crescent moon (33% visible) will rise this afternoon at 1:09 and set at 10:35pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides: 4:54am/3:55pm

Low Tides: 9:12am/10:56pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...



International Box Wine Day

International Buy A Priest A Beer Day

International Day To Protect Education From Attack

National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

National Teddy Bear Day

Opposite Day (Do the Opposite of What You Normally Do)

Wonderful Weirdoes Day

On this day in...

1776 - The second Continental Congress officially made the term "United States", replacing the previous term "United Colonies."

1850 - California became the 31st state to join the union.

1893 - U.S. President Grover Cleveland's wife, Frances Cleveland, gave birth to a daughter, Esther. It was the first time a president's child was born in the White House.

1926 - The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) was created by the Radio Corporation of America (RCA).

1942 - Japan dropped incendiaries over the Northwest US in an attempt to set fire to the forests in Oregon and Washington. The forest did not ignite.

1948 - North Korea became the People's Democratic Republic of Korea.

1957 - The first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction was signed into law by U.S. President Eisenhower.

1965 - Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched the eighth perfect game in major league baseball history.

1979 - Tracy Austin, at 16, became the youngest player to win the U.S. Open women’s tennis title.

1993 - Israeli and PLO leaders agreed to recognize each other.

1997 - Sinn Fein, the IRA's political ally, formally renounced violence as it took its place in talks on Northern Ireland's future.

1998 - Four tourists who had paid $32,500 each were taken in submarine to view the wreckage of the Titanic. The ship is 2 miles below the Atlantic off Newfoundland.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

