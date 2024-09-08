© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Almanac - Monday, September 9, 2024

By David Latulippe
Published September 8, 2024 at 11:00 PM PDT

Today is Monday, September 9th, 2024, the 252th day of the year with 113 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 6:47am
Sunset: 7:26pm

The waxing crescent moon (33% visible) will rise this afternoon at 1:09 and set at 10:35pm.

At the Golden Gate...

  • High Tides: 4:54am/3:55pm
  • Low Tides: 9:12am/10:56pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...

  • International Box Wine Day
  • International Buy A Priest A Beer Day
  • International Day To Protect Education From Attack
  • National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
  • National Teddy Bear Day
  • Opposite Day (Do the Opposite of What You Normally Do)
  • Wonderful Weirdoes Day

On this day in...

1776 - The second Continental Congress officially made the term "United States", replacing the previous term "United Colonies."

1850 - California became the 31st state to join the union.

1893 - U.S. President Grover Cleveland's wife, Frances Cleveland, gave birth to a daughter, Esther. It was the first time a president's child was born in the White House.

1926 - The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) was created by the Radio Corporation of America (RCA).

1942 - Japan dropped incendiaries over the Northwest US in an attempt to set fire to the forests in Oregon and Washington. The forest did not ignite.

1948 - North Korea became the People's Democratic Republic of Korea.

1957 - The first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction was signed into law by U.S. President Eisenhower.

1965 - Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched the eighth perfect game in major league baseball history.

1979 - Tracy Austin, at 16, became the youngest player to win the U.S. Open women’s tennis title.

1993 - Israeli and PLO leaders agreed to recognize each other.

1997 - Sinn Fein, the IRA's political ally, formally renounced violence as it took its place in talks on Northern Ireland's future.

1998 - Four tourists who had paid $32,500 each were taken in submarine to view the wreckage of the Titanic. The ship is 2 miles below the Atlantic off Newfoundland.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

  • Colonel Harland Sanders 1890
  • Cliff Robertson 1925
  • Topol 1935
  • Otis Redding 1941
  • Tom Wopat 1951
  • Angela Cartwright 1952
  • Hugh Grant 1960
  • Adam Sandler 1966
  • Dray (Das EFX) 1970
  • Henry Thomas 1971
  • Michael Buble 1975
  • Michelle Williams 1980
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is host of On the Arts, KALW's weekly radio magazine of the performing arts, and has produced and hosted KALW's Explorations in Music, From the Conservatory, Music from Menlo, Music from Mills, and the Berkeley Symphony broadcasts. www.radio-latulippe.com
