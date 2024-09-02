Almanac - Monday, September 2, 2024

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
"He's dead, Jim!" And so's the series, as of this date in 1969.
Today is Monday, September 2, 2024, the 245th day of the year with 120 days remain ing until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:41am
  • Sunset: 7:36pm
    ...giving us hours and minutes of daylight.

It's a new moon (0% visible) but nonetheless will rise at 6:12am and set at 7:43pm.

At the Golden Gate...

  • High Tide: 12:52pm
  • Low Tides: 5:55am/5:58pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 66 degrees today.

Today is...

  • Great Bathtub Race Day
  • Labor Day
  • Mouthguard Day
  • V-J Day
  • Yard Art Day
  • World Coconut Day
  • National Grits for Breakfast Day
  • National Blueberry Popsicle Day

On this day in...

31 B.C. - The Roman leader Octavian defeated the alliance of Mark Antony and Cleopatra. Octavian, as Augustus Caesar, became the first Roman emperor.

1666 - The Great Fire of London broke out. The fire burned for three days destroying 10,000 buildings including St. Paul's Cathedral. Only 6 people were killed.

1789 - The U.S. Treasury Department was established.

1864 - During the U.S. Civil War Union forces led by Gen. William T. Sherman occupied Atlanta following the retreat of the Confederates.

1901 - Theodore Roosevelt, then Vice President, said "Speak softly and carry a big stick" in a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.

1938 - The first railroad car to be equipped with fluorescent lighting was put into operation on the New York Central railroad.

1945 - Japan surrendered to the U.S. aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II. The war ended six years and one day after it began.

1945 - Ho Chi Minh declared the independence the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

1963 - The integration of Tuskegee High School was prevented by state troopers assigned by Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Wallace had the building surrounded by state troopers.

1963 - "The CBS Evening News" was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.

1969 - NBC-TV canceled "Star Trek." The show had debuted on September 8, 1966.

1985 - It was announced that the Titanic had been found on September 1 by a U.S. and French expedition 560 miles off Newfoundland. The luxury liner had been missing for 73 years.

1992 - The U.S. and Russia agreed to a joint venture to build a space station.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

  • Dorothy Maynor 1910
  • Laurindo Almeida 1917
  • Martha Mitchell 1918
  • Horace Silver 1928
  • Peter Ueberroth 1937
  • Billy Preston 1946 - Musician
  • Terry Bradshaw 1948
  • Christa McAuliffe 1948
  • Lamar Johnson 1950
  • Mark Harmon 1951
  • Jimmy Connors 1952
  • Steve Porcaro (Toto) 1957
  • Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) 1958
  • Keanu Reeves 1964
  • Salma Hayek 1966
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is host of On the Arts, KALW's weekly radio magazine of the performing arts, and has produced and hosted KALW's Explorations in Music, From the Conservatory, Music from Menlo, Music from Mills, and the Berkeley Symphony broadcasts. www.radio-latulippe.com
