Almanac - Monday, September 2, 2024

Today is Monday, September 2, 2024, the 245th day of the year with 120 days remain ing until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:41am

Sunset: 7:36pm

...giving us hours and minutes of daylight.

It's a new moon (0% visible) but nonetheless will rise at 6:12am and set at 7:43pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tide: 12:52pm

Low Tides: 5:55am/5:58pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 66 degrees today.

Today is...



Great Bathtub Race Day

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

V-J Day

Yard Art Day

World Coconut Day

National Grits for Breakfast Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

On this day in...

31 B.C. - The Roman leader Octavian defeated the alliance of Mark Antony and Cleopatra. Octavian, as Augustus Caesar, became the first Roman emperor.

1666 - The Great Fire of London broke out. The fire burned for three days destroying 10,000 buildings including St. Paul's Cathedral. Only 6 people were killed.

1789 - The U.S. Treasury Department was established.

1864 - During the U.S. Civil War Union forces led by Gen. William T. Sherman occupied Atlanta following the retreat of the Confederates.

1901 - Theodore Roosevelt, then Vice President, said "Speak softly and carry a big stick" in a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.

1938 - The first railroad car to be equipped with fluorescent lighting was put into operation on the New York Central railroad.

1945 - Japan surrendered to the U.S. aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II. The war ended six years and one day after it began.

1945 - Ho Chi Minh declared the independence the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

1963 - The integration of Tuskegee High School was prevented by state troopers assigned by Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Wallace had the building surrounded by state troopers.

1963 - "The CBS Evening News" was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.

1969 - NBC-TV canceled "Star Trek." The show had debuted on September 8, 1966.

1985 - It was announced that the Titanic had been found on September 1 by a U.S. and French expedition 560 miles off Newfoundland. The luxury liner had been missing for 73 years.

1992 - The U.S. and Russia agreed to a joint venture to build a space station.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

