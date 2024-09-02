Almanac - Monday, September 2, 2024
Today is Monday, September 2, 2024, the 245th day of the year with 120 days remain ing until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:41am
- Sunset: 7:36pm
...giving us hours and minutes of daylight.
It's a new moon (0% visible) but nonetheless will rise at 6:12am and set at 7:43pm.
At the Golden Gate...
- High Tide: 12:52pm
- Low Tides: 5:55am/5:58pm
...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 66 degrees today.
Today is...
- Great Bathtub Race Day
- Labor Day
- Mouthguard Day
- V-J Day
- Yard Art Day
- World Coconut Day
- National Grits for Breakfast Day
- National Blueberry Popsicle Day
On this day in...
31 B.C. - The Roman leader Octavian defeated the alliance of Mark Antony and Cleopatra. Octavian, as Augustus Caesar, became the first Roman emperor.
1666 - The Great Fire of London broke out. The fire burned for three days destroying 10,000 buildings including St. Paul's Cathedral. Only 6 people were killed.
1789 - The U.S. Treasury Department was established.
1864 - During the U.S. Civil War Union forces led by Gen. William T. Sherman occupied Atlanta following the retreat of the Confederates.
1901 - Theodore Roosevelt, then Vice President, said "Speak softly and carry a big stick" in a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.
1938 - The first railroad car to be equipped with fluorescent lighting was put into operation on the New York Central railroad.
1945 - Japan surrendered to the U.S. aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II. The war ended six years and one day after it began.
1945 - Ho Chi Minh declared the independence the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
1963 - The integration of Tuskegee High School was prevented by state troopers assigned by Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Wallace had the building surrounded by state troopers.
1963 - "The CBS Evening News" was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.
1969 - NBC-TV canceled "Star Trek." The show had debuted on September 8, 1966.
1985 - It was announced that the Titanic had been found on September 1 by a U.S. and French expedition 560 miles off Newfoundland. The luxury liner had been missing for 73 years.
1992 - The U.S. and Russia agreed to a joint venture to build a space station.
Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...
- Dorothy Maynor 1910
- Laurindo Almeida 1917
- Martha Mitchell 1918
- Horace Silver 1928
- Peter Ueberroth 1937
- Billy Preston 1946 - Musician
- Terry Bradshaw 1948
- Christa McAuliffe 1948
- Lamar Johnson 1950
- Mark Harmon 1951
- Jimmy Connors 1952
- Steve Porcaro (Toto) 1957
- Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) 1958
- Keanu Reeves 1964
- Salma Hayek 1966