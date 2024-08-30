Almanac - Friday, August 30, 2024
Today is Friday, August 30, 2024, the 242nd day of the year with 123 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:38am
- Sunset: 7:41pm
The waning crescent moon (12% visible) will rise at 3:02am and set at 6:22pm.
At the Golden Gate...
- High Tides: 11:18am/9:51pm
- Low Tides: 4:06am/3:55pm
...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 66 degrees today.
Today is...
- International Whale Shark Day
- National Beach Day
- National College Colors Day
- National Holistic Pet Day
- National Toasted Marshmallow Day
- National Welsh Rarebit Day
On this day in...
1146 - European leaders outlawed the crossbow.
1645 - American Indians and the Dutch made a peace treaty at New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam later became known as New York.
1682 - William Penn sailed from England and later established the colony of Pennsylvania in America.
1780 - General Benedict Arnold secretly promised to surrender the West Point fort to the British army.
1809 - Charles Doolittle Walcott first discovered fossils near Burgess Pass. He named the site Burgess Shale after nearby Mt. Burgess.
1862 - The Confederates defeated Union forces at the second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, VA.
1928 - The Independence of India League was established in India.
1945 - General Douglas MacArthur set up Allied occupation headquarters in Japan.
1951 - The Philippines and the United States signed a defense pact.
1960 - A partial blockade was imposed on West Berlin by East Germany.
1963 - The "Hotline" between Moscow and Washington, DC, went into operation.
1965 - Thurgood Marshall was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a Supreme Court justice. Marshall was the first black justice to sit on the Supreme Court.
1983 - The space shuttle Challenger blasted off with Guion S. Bluford Jr. aboard. He was the first black American to travel in space.
1984 - The space shuttle Discovery lifted off for the first time. On the voyage three communications satellites were deployed.
1993 - On CBS-TV "The Late Show with David Letterman" premiered.
Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...
- Mary Shelley (Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin) 1797 - Author
- Maria Montessori 1870
- Huey P. Long 1893
- Raymond Massey 1896
- Shirley Booth 1907
- Fred MacMurray 1908
- Joan Blondell 1912
- Ted Williams 1918
- Bill Daily 1928
- John Phillips (Mamas and the Papas) 1935
- Elizabeth Ashley 1939
- Ben Jones 1941
- Robert Crumb 1943
- Jean-Claude Killy 1943
- Peggy Lipton 1947
- Mick Moody (White Snake) 1950
- Timothy Bottoms 1951
- Cameron Diaz 1972
- Lisa Ling 1973