Almanac - Friday, August 30, 2024

Today is Friday, August 30, 2024, the 242nd day of the year with 123 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:38am

Sunset: 7:41pm

The waning crescent moon (12% visible) will rise at 3:02am and set at 6:22pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides: 11:18am/9:51pm

Low Tides: 4:06am/3:55pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 66 degrees today.

Today is...



International Whale Shark Day

National Beach Day

National College Colors Day

National Holistic Pet Day

National Toasted Marshmallow Day

National Welsh Rarebit Day

On this day in...

1146 - European leaders outlawed the crossbow.

1645 - American Indians and the Dutch made a peace treaty at New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam later became known as New York.

1682 - William Penn sailed from England and later established the colony of Pennsylvania in America.

1780 - General Benedict Arnold secretly promised to surrender the West Point fort to the British army.

1809 - Charles Doolittle Walcott first discovered fossils near Burgess Pass. He named the site Burgess Shale after nearby Mt. Burgess.

1862 - The Confederates defeated Union forces at the second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, VA.

1928 - The Independence of India League was established in India.

1945 - General Douglas MacArthur set up Allied occupation headquarters in Japan.

1951 - The Philippines and the United States signed a defense pact.

1960 - A partial blockade was imposed on West Berlin by East Germany.

1963 - The "Hotline" between Moscow and Washington, DC, went into operation.

1965 - Thurgood Marshall was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a Supreme Court justice. Marshall was the first black justice to sit on the Supreme Court.

1983 - The space shuttle Challenger blasted off with Guion S. Bluford Jr. aboard. He was the first black American to travel in space.

1984 - The space shuttle Discovery lifted off for the first time. On the voyage three communications satellites were deployed.

1993 - On CBS-TV "The Late Show with David Letterman" premiered.

