Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday, August 30, 2024

By David Latulippe
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:00 AM PDT
Hey Jude on Apple Records

Today is Friday, August 30, 2024, the 242nd day of the year with 123 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:38am
  • Sunset: 7:41pm

The waning crescent moon (12% visible) will rise at 3:02am and set at 6:22pm.

At the Golden Gate...

  • High Tides: 11:18am/9:51pm
  • Low Tides: 4:06am/3:55pm
    ...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 66 degrees today.

Today is...

  • International Whale Shark Day
  • National Beach Day
  • National College Colors Day
  • National Holistic Pet Day
  • National Toasted Marshmallow Day
  • National Welsh Rarebit Day

On this day in...

1146 - European leaders outlawed the crossbow.

1645 - American Indians and the Dutch made a peace treaty at New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam later became known as New York.

1682 - William Penn sailed from England and later established the colony of Pennsylvania in America.

1780 - General Benedict Arnold secretly promised to surrender the West Point fort to the British army.

1809 - Charles Doolittle Walcott first discovered fossils near Burgess Pass. He named the site Burgess Shale after nearby Mt. Burgess.

1862 - The Confederates defeated Union forces at the second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, VA.

1928 - The Independence of India League was established in India.

1945 - General Douglas MacArthur set up Allied occupation headquarters in Japan.

1951 - The Philippines and the United States signed a defense pact.

1960 - A partial blockade was imposed on West Berlin by East Germany.

1963 - The "Hotline" between Moscow and Washington, DC, went into operation.

1965 - Thurgood Marshall was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a Supreme Court justice. Marshall was the first black justice to sit on the Supreme Court.

1983 - The space shuttle Challenger blasted off with Guion S. Bluford Jr. aboard. He was the first black American to travel in space.

1984 - The space shuttle Discovery lifted off for the first time. On the voyage three communications satellites were deployed.

1993 - On CBS-TV "The Late Show with David Letterman" premiered.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

  • Mary Shelley (Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin) 1797 - Author
  • Maria Montessori 1870
  • Huey P. Long 1893
  • Raymond Massey 1896
  • Shirley Booth 1907
  • Fred MacMurray 1908
  • Joan Blondell 1912
  • Ted Williams 1918
  • Bill Daily 1928
  • John Phillips (Mamas and the Papas) 1935
  • Elizabeth Ashley 1939
  • Ben Jones 1941
  • Robert Crumb 1943
  • Jean-Claude Killy 1943
  • Peggy Lipton 1947
  • Mick Moody (White Snake) 1950
  • Timothy Bottoms 1951
  • Cameron Diaz 1972
  • Lisa Ling 1973
