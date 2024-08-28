Almanac - Wednesday August 28, 2024

August 28 is the 241st day of the year

125 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until autumn begins

69 Days (Really 68 days 18 hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5

Today Wednesday, 28th of August of 2024

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:14 am

and sunset will be at 7:42:59 pm

Today we will have 13 hours and 5 minutes of sun

The solar transit will be at 1:10:06 pm

The first low tide was at 1:33 am at 0.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:46 am at 4.71 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:13 pm at 3.41 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:55 pm at 6.18 feet

The Moon is currently 28.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We will have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday the 2nd of September of 2024 at 6:55 pm

Today is….

NATIONAL SPORT SAMPLING DAY

Crackers Over The Keyboard Day

Dream Day Quest and Jubilee

International Read Comics in Public Day

National Bow Tie Day

National Cherry Turnovers Day

National Power Rangers Day

National Thoughtful Day

Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day

Radio Commercial Day

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

Red Wine Day

Willing-To-Lend-A-Hand Wednesday

Today is also…..

National Grandparents Day (Mexico)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles today with…..

1023 – Go-Reizei, emperor of Japan (d. 1068)

1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German novelist, poet, playwright, and diplomat (d. 1832)

1774 – Elizabeth Ann Seton, American nun and saint, co-founded the Sisters of Charity Federation in the Vincentian-Setonian Tradition (d. 1821)

1903 – Bruno Bettelheim, Austrian-American psychologist and author (d. 1990)

1913 – Richard Tucker, American tenor and actor (d. 1975)

1915 – Tasha Tudor, American author and illustrator (d. 2008)

1916 – Jack Vance, American author (d. 2013)

1917 – Jack Kirby, American author and illustrator (d. 1994)

1921 – Nancy Kulp, American actress and soldier (d. 1991)

1928 – Vilayat Khan, Indian sitar player and composer (d. 2004)

1930 – Ben Gazzara, American actor (d. 2012)

1940 (Bhe-kiz-iz-we) Joseph Shaba-lala, South African singer, songwriter, founder and musical director of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, born in Ladysmith, South Africa (d. 2020)

1943 – Robert Greenwald, American director and producer

1943 – David Soul, American actor and singer (d. 2024

1957 – Daniel Stern, American actor and director

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American figure skater

1961 – Kim Appleby, English singer-songwriter and actress

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian singer-songwriter

1969 – Jack Black, American actor and comedian

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American singer-songwriter and actress

2003 – Quvenzhané Wallis, American actress

(Quah-Venn-Zsa-Neigh)

….and on this day in history…..

1830 – The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's new Tom Thumb steam locomotive races a horse-drawn car, presaging steam's role in U.S. railroads.

1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act 1833 receives royal assent, making the purchase or ownership of slaves illegal in the British Empire with exceptions.

1845 – The first issue of Scientific American magazine is published.

1850 – Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin premieres at the Staatskapelle Weimar.

1859 – The Carrington event is the strongest geomagnetic storm on record to strike the Earth. Electrical telegraph service is widely disrupted.

1898 – Caleb Bradham's beverage "Brad's Drink" is renamed "Pepsi-Cola".

1917 – Ten suffragists, members of the Silent Sentinels, are arrested while picketing the White House in favor of women's suffrage in the United States.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1955 – Black teenager Emmett Till is lynched in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman, galvanizing the nascent civil rights movement.

1963 – March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his I Have a Dream speech.

1968 – Police and protesters clash during 1968 Democratic National Convention protests as protesters chant "The whole world is watching".

1973 – Norrmalmstorg robbery: Stockholm police secure the surrenders of hostage-takers Jan-Erik Olsson and Clark Olofsson, defusing the Norrmalmstorg hostage crisis. The behaviours of the hostages later give rise to the term Stockholm syndrome.