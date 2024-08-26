Almanac - Monday August 26, 2024

Today Monday, the 26th of August of 2024

August 26 is the 239th day of the year

127 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until autumn begins

71 days (70 Days 18 hours) until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:35:32 am

and sunset will be at 7:45:54 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:43 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:57 am at 4.26 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:28 am at 3 feet

and the next high tide at Ocean Beach today will be this afternoon at 4:44 pm at 6.32 feet

The Moon is currently 49.0% visible

We’re in Third Quarter phase right now

We’ll have a New Moon in 8 days next Monday the 2nd of September of 2024 at 6:55 pm

Today is….

Make Your Own Luck Day

Motorist Consideration Monday

Musical Yoga Day

National Cherry Popsicle Day

National Dog Day

National Got Checked Day

National McChicken Day

National Toilet Paper Day

National WebMistress Day

Women's Equality Day

Today is also….

Herero Day in Namibia

Heroes' Day in Namibia

Repentance Day in Papua New Guinea

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1880 – Guillaume Apollinaire, Italian-French author, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1918)

1898 – Peggy Guggenheim, American-Italian art collector and philanthropist (d. 1979)

1910 – Mother Teresa, Albanian-Indian nun, missionary, Catholic saint, and Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)

1914 – Julio Cortázar, Belgian-Argentinian author and translator (d. 1984)

1918 – Katherine Johnson, American physicist and mathematician (d. 2020)

1935 – Geraldine Ferraro, American lawyer and politician (d. 2011)

1946 – Valerie Simpson, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Leon Redbone, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2019)

1952 – Will Shortz, American journalist and puzzle creator

1960 – Branford Marsalis, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1970 – Melissa McCarthy, American actress, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Macaulay Culkin, American actor

….and on this day in history….

1789 – The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen is approved by the National Constituent Assembly of France.

1791 – John Fitch is granted a United States patent for the steamboat.

1883 – The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa begins its final, paroxysmal, stage.

1920 – The 19th amendment to United States Constitution takes effect, giving women the right to vote.

1970 – The fiftieth anniversary of American women being able to vote is marked by a nationwide Women's Strike for Equality.