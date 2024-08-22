© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday August 22, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:51 AM PDT
Fresh Peaches
Wall Boat
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Fresh Peaches

Today is Thursday, the 22nd of August of 2024

August 22 is the 235th day of the year

131 days remain until the end of the year.

31 days until autumn begins

75 Days (really 74 days and (so many hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5

The sun rises at 6:32:07 am

and sunset will be at 7:51:34 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is ………

The first high tide was at 12:50 am at 6.12 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:09 am at 0.08 feet

The next high tide at 1:41 pm at 6.08 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 7:43 pm at 1 foot

The Moon: --% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 26th of August of 2024 at 2:26 am

Today is….

Be an Angel Day

National Bao Day

National Burger Day (UK)

National Eat a Peach Day

National Pecan Torte Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Never Bean Better Day

Southern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day

Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

World Plant Milk Day

Today is also….

Flag Day (Russia)

Madras Day (Chennai and Tamil Nadu, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to have cake and ice cream with…..

1862Claude Debussy, French pianist and composer (d. 1918)

1880 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (d. 1944)

1893 – Dorothy Parker, American poet, short story writer, critic, and satirist (d. 1967)

1904Deng Xiaoping, Chinese soldier and politician, 1st Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1997)

1908Henri Cartier-Bresson, French photographer and painter (d. 2004)

1909Julius J. Epstein, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2000)

1915David Dellinger, American activist (d. 2004)

1917John Lee Hooker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1920Ray Bradbury, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1928 – Karlheinz Stockhausen, German composer and academic (d. 2007)

1934Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr., American general and engineer (d. 2012)

1935Annie Proulx, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist

1939Valerie Harper, American actress (d. 2019)

1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, American baseball player

1947Cindy Williams, American actress and producer (d. 2023)

1948David Marks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist[23]

1950 – Scooter Libby, American lawyer and politician, Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States

1963Tori Amos, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1965 – David Reimer, Canadian man, born male but reassigned female and raised as a girl after a botched circumcision (d. 2004)

1966GZA, American rapper and producer

1973 – Kristen Wiig, American actress, comedian, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history….

1639 – Madras (now Chennai), India, is founded by the British East India Company on a sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers.

1791 – The Haitian slave revolution begins in Saint-Domingue, Haiti.

1846 – The Second Federal Republic of Mexico is established.

1851 – The first America's Cup is won by the yacht America.

1864 – Twelve nations sign the First Geneva Convention, establishing the rules of protection of the victims of armed conflicts.

1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

1965Juan Marichal, pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, strikes John Roseboro, catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, on the head with a bat, sparking a 14-minute brawl, one of the most violent on-field incidents in sports history.

1966 – Labor movements NFWA and AWOC merge to become the United Farm Workers Organizing Committee (UFWOC), the predecessor of the United Farm Workers.

1972Rhodesia is expelled by the IOC for its racist policies.

1978 – The District of Columbia Voting Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Congress, although it is never ratified by a sufficient number of states.

1989Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.

2003Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Court building.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
