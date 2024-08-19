Almanac - Monday August 19, 2024

Today Monday, 19th of August of 2024,

August 19 is the 232st day of the year

134 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until autumn begins

78 days (actually 77 days and 18 hours) until Election Day, Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:29:33 am

and sunset will be at 7:55:41 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:37 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:13 am at -0.98 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:00 pm at 5.26 feet

The next low tide at 5:04 pm at 2.27 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:03 pm at 6.82 feet

The Moon is currently 99.8%

It IS a Full Moon

It will be a 100 per cent full moon this morning at 11:26 am

Full Sturgeon Moon

The Great Lakes and Lake Champlain sturgeon were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.

Black Cherries Moon (Assiniboine)

Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

Flying Up Moon (Cree)

Harvest Moon (Dakota)

Mountain Shadows Moon (Tlingit)

Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe)

Today is….

'Black Cow' Root Beer Float Day

Cupcake Day (Australia)

International Bow Day

International Orangutan Day

International Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day

National Aviation Day

National Hot and Spicy Food Day

National Potato Day

National Sandcastle and Sculpture Day

National Soft Ice Cream Day

Stay Home with Your Kids Day

Tu B'Av

Today is also….

World Photo Day

Afghan Independence Day, commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi in 1919, granting independence from Britain (Afghanistan)

August Revolution Commemoration Day (Vietnam)

Birthday of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Norway)

Manuel Luis Quezón Day (Quezon City and other places in the Philippines named after Manuel L. Quezon)

World Humanitarian Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1631 – John Dryden, English poet, literary critic and playwright (d. 1700)

1870 – Bernard Baruch, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1965)

1871 – Orville Wright, American engineer and pilot, co-founded the Wright Company (d. 1948)

1883 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded the Chanel Company (d. 1971)

1902 – Ogden Nash, American poet (d. 1971)

1919 – Malcolm Forbes, American publisher and politician (d. 1990)

1921 – Gene Roddenberry, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1991)

1930 – Frank McCourt, American author and educator (d. 2009)

1934 – Renée Richards, American tennis player and ophthalmologist

1939 – Ginger Baker, English drummer and songwriter (d. 2019)

1940 – Johnny Nash, American singer-songwriter (d. 2020)

1940 – Jill St. John, American model and actress

1943 - Edwin Hawkins, American gospel musician, choir master and composer ("Oh Happy Day"), born in Oakland, California (d. 2018)

1946 – Bill Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 42nd President of the United States

1948 – Tipper Gore, American activist and author, former Second Lady of the United States

1952 – Jonathan Frakes, American actor and director

1965 – Kyra Sedgwick, American actress and producer

1966 – Lee Ann Womack, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Matthew Perry, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2023)

….and on this day in history…..

295 BC – The first temple to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty and fertility, is dedicated by Quintus Fabius Maximus Gurges during the Third Samnite War.

1839 – The French government announces that Louis Daguerre's photographic process is a gift "free to the world".

1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).

1934 – The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.

1989 – Several hundred East Germans cross the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events that began the process of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.

2004 – Google Inc. has its initial public offering on Nasdaq.

