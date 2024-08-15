Almanac - Thursday August 15, 2024

Today Thursday, 15th of August of 2024,

August 15 is the 228th day of the year

138 days remain until the end of the year.

38 days until autumn begins

82 days until election day (81 days and 18 hours)

The sun rose this morning at 6:26:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:00:59 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first low tide was at 2:18 am at 0.28 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:47 am at 4.39 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:43 pm at 3.59 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:33 pm at 6.2 feet

The Moon is currently 78.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days Monday the 19th of August of 2024 at 11:26 am

Today is….

Assumption of Mary

Chant at the Moon Day

Nicolas Chauvin Day

I Love Cowboys and Cowgirls Day

National Acadian Day (Canada)

National Back To School Prep Day

National Best Friends Day

National Check the Chip Day

National Failures Day

National Hazy IPA Day

National Leathercraft Day

National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

National Relaxation Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day in Poland

Constitution Day in Equatorial Guinea

Founding of Asunción in Paraguay

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Korea from Japan in 1945

Gwangbokjeol, "Independence Day" in South Korea

Jogukhaebangui nal, "Fatherland Liberation Day" in North Korea

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of India from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Republic of the Congo from France in 1960.

National Day in Liechtenstein

National Day of Mourning in Bangladesh

The first day of Flooding of the Nile, or Wafaa El-Nil in Egypt and Coptic Church

The main day of Bon Festival in Japan

Awa Dance Festival in Tokushima Prefecture

Victory over Japan Day in United Kingdom

End-of-war Memorial Day, when the National Memorial Service for War Dead is held in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1769 – Napoleon Bonaparte, French general and emperor (d. 1821)

1771 – Walter Scott, Scottish novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1832)

1872 – Sri Aurobindo, Indian guru, poet, and philosopher (d. 1950)

1875 – Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, English pianist, violinist, and composer (d. 1912)

1879 – Ethel Barrymore, American actress (d. 1959)

1912 – Julia Child, American chef and author (d. 2004)

1917 – Jack Lynch, Irish footballer and politician, 5th Taoiseach of Ireland (d. 1999)

1917 – Óscar Romero, Salvadoran archbishop (d. 1980)

1923 – Rose Marie, American actress and singer (d. 2017)

1924 – Phyllis Schlafly, American lawyer, writer, and political activist (d. 2016)

1925 – Rose Maddox, American singer-songwriter and fiddle player (d. 1998)

1925 – Oscar Peterson, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 2007)

1933 – Mike Seeger, American folk musician and folklorist (d. 2009)

1938 – Maxine Waters, American educator and politician

1946 – Jimmy Webb, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1954 – Stieg Larsson, Swedish journalist and author (d. 2004)

1964 – Melinda Gates, American businesswoman and philanthropist, co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

1985 – Nipsey Hussle, American rapper (d. 2019)

….and on this day in history….

1939 – The Wizard of Oz premieres at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California.

1945 – Emperor Hirohito broadcasts his declaration of surrender following the effective surrender of Japan in World War II; Korea gains independence from the Empire of Japan.

1947 – India gains independence from British rule after near 190 years of British company and crown rule and joins the Commonwealth of Nations.

1947 – Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah is sworn in as first Governor-General of Pakistan in Karachi.

1948 – The First Republic of Korea (South Korea) is established in the southern half of the peninsula.

1965 – The Beatles play to nearly 60,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York City, an event later regarded as the birth of stadium rock.

1969 – The Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in Bethel, New York, featuring some of the top rock musicians of the era.

1977 – The Big Ear, a radio telescope operated by Ohio State University as part of the SETI project, receives a radio signal from deep space; the event is named the "Wow! signal" from the notation made by a volunteer on the project.

1998 – Apple introduces the iMac computer.